Suara.com – Italy achieved a landslide victory on the seventh matchday of Group C of the 2024 European Cup Qualification. Facing North Macedonia at the Stadio Olimpico, Italy beat their guests 5-2.

With the addition of three points, Italy currently occupies second place in Group C standings with a collection of 13 points. This victory also opened the door for Gli Azzurri to qualify for the finals in Germany.

Italian defender Matteo Darmian (center) celebrates a goal against New Macedonia with his teammates in the 2024 European Cup qualifying Group C match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, November 18, 2023.Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

In the match which took place on Saturday (18/11/2023) early morning WIB, Italy, which dominated the match, did not take long to change position.

17 minutes into the ball rolling, Matteo Darmian got his name on the scoreboard after continuing Giacomo Raspadori’s cross. Italy leads 1-0.

Italy had a number of opportunities in the first half, even in the 41st minute the hosts managed to get a golden opportunity from the penalty spot after the referee pointed to the spot following Nikola Serafimov’s handball.

Stole Dimitrievski managed to block Jorginho’s penalty, but the wild ball was immediately struck by Federico Chiesa. Italy leads 2-0.

Chiesa scored another goal in the 45+2 minute after grabbing a ball from Domenico Berardi and closing the first half 3-0 for Italy.

In the second half, North Macedonia tried to recover. Seven minutes after the ball was rolling in the second half of the match, they managed to reduce the distance through Jani Atanasov’s goal.

Atanasov put his name on the scoreboard again in the 74th minute after his hard kick found the Italian goal. The ball that hit Acerbi’s body made Donnarumma stop walking. The score changed 3-2.

Entering the 81st minute, Italy moved away again. Receiving Barella’s pass, Raspadori outwitted the opposing defender before releasing a hard kick with his left foot which Dimitrievski failed to anticipate.

Entering injury time, Dimitrievski’s goal shook again. Stephan El Shaarawy, who came on to replace Berardi, listed his name on the scoreboard and sealed Gli Azzurri’s 5-2 victory.

Lineup

Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matteo Darmian, Federico Gatti, Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho (Bryan Cristante 62′), Giacomo Bonaventura (Davide Frattesi 62′), Domenico Berardi (Stephan El Shaarawy 76′), Giacomo Raspadori ( Gianluca Scamacca 90′), Federico Chiesa (Nicolo Zaniolo 62′).

Makedonia Utara: Stole Dimitrievski, Visar Musliu, Nikola Serafimov, Jovan Manev (Stefan Ashkovski 46′), Ezgjan Alioski, Arijan Ademi (Jani Atanasov 46′), Agon Elezi (Isnik Alimi 64′), Bojan Dimovski, Enis Bardhi, Eljif Elmas (Darko Churlinov 72′), Bojan Miovski (Milan Ristovski 46′).