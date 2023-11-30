UN Secretary-General António Guterres has announced that 2023 will be the hottest year ever recorded in human history. Guterres released the estimate made by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) while speaking at COP28, this year’s United Nations climate change conference which began on Thursday morning in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Even though there is a month left until the end of the year, the WMO is “practically certain” that the average global temperature of 2023 will be the highest in 174 years, the years for which we have annual data available: already just with the temperatures recorded in the world from January to October, in fact, a significantly higher average is obtained than those of 2016 and 2020, which so far were the two hottest years ever recorded globally. It is unlikely that the November and December data will have enough impact to prevent a new record being reached.

The global average temperature for the first 10 months of 2023 is 1.4°C above pre-industrial levels, i.e. compared to the average between 1850 and 1900, with a margin of uncertainty of 0.12°C.

The past nine years, from 2015 to 2023, were the warmest on record. The WMO provisional #StateOfClimate report was published to inform negotiations at #COP28. The warming El Niño event is likely to further fuel the heat in 2024. Full Report: https://t.co/VSiELcBsp9 pic.twitter.com/bc7xTK6LvF — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) November 30, 2023

Commenting on the 2023 record, Guterres said it should “shock world leaders” and push the international community to make concrete commitments to combat climate change. It is likely that 2024 will be even warmer than 2023 due to El Niño, that set of atmospheric phenomena that occurs periodically in the Pacific Ocean and influences the climate of a large part of the planet, generally contributing to warming it: El Niño has started again last June.