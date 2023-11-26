Suara.com – Ducati factory team racer, Francesco Bagnaia won the MotoGP world title for the second time in a row after his biggest competitor, Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac) was involved in an accident with Marc Marquez and was knocked out of the Valencia MotoGP race, which is the final series of MotoGP 2023.

Pocketing a 14-point advantage in the race for the world title, Francesco Bagnaia started the race at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Valencia, Spain, Sunday (26/11) evening WIB from pole position after the previous polesitter, Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing), was given a penalty for dropping to P4.

Starting the race from pole position certainly gave the Italian a distinct advantage, considering that previously he was in P2, while Martin was in P6.

Bagnaia continued to lead in the first two laps, while Martin tried to catch up solidly and was soon close to Bagnaia.

On lap three at Turn 1, Martin crashed into Bagnaia’s motorbike when he was caught in the slipstream behind his rival.

However, Bagnaia was able to maintain control of his motorbike and rode calmly, while the Pramac Ducati team rider had to go wide and fell all the way to eighth position.

The home racer is also behind Brad Binder and Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM), Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac), Marquez and Vinales. Martin also tried to overtake Vinales, while Marquez tried to win the top four positions.

In the midst of this competition and Bagnaia, who was still comfortably leading at the front, on the sixth lap, Martin and Marquez were involved in contact and the two Spaniards fell, which made Bagnaia ensure his second title without having to worry about other competitors.

“Congratulations to Pecco. This is my first time competing in (the final) for a world title. “I hope that next season I can perform better than this,” said Martin on the official MotoGP website.

This was proven by Bagnaia who immediately appeared calmer and was overtaken by the duo of factory KTM racers.

The racer who is familiarly called Pecco was unable to move from P3, however, luck seemed to be on his side, following Binder who made a mistake and lost his leading position, and Miller who fell at Turn 10 on lap 20. Pecco easily regained his position. leading in Valencia.

In the last three laps, Zarco and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing) tried to shift the factory Ducati racer’s position. Diggia continues to put pressure on Bagnaia, like at the Qatar GP last week.

Pecco was ultimately able to reduce the pressure from the two riders and perfect his day by finishing as the fastest, and joining Marquez and Valentino Rossi as riders who were able to win two MotoGP world titles in a row.

Meanwhile, Di Giannantonio and Zarco completed the Valencia MotoGP podium.

Valencia MotoGP Race Results, Sunday (26/11/2023):

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo) 40 minutes 58.535 seconds

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini) +0.176 seconds

3. Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac) +0.360

4. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) +2,347

5. Raul Fernandez (CryptoDATA RNF Aprilia) +4,636

6. Alex Marquez (Gresini) +4,708

7. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha) +4,736

8. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) +8.014

9. Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing) +9,486

10. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) +10,556

11. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) + 12,001

12. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) +21,695

13. Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia)* +43,297

14. Paul Espargaro (GASGAS Factory Tech3) +35,2

Failed to Finish:

Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol)

Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM)

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo)

Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Tech3)

Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda)

Jorge Martin (First Pramac)

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing)