Suara.com – Venezuela U-17 started its match in Group F of the 2023 U-17 World Cup by winning three points. These results came after Venezuela beat New Zealand with a score of 3-0.

In the match which was held at Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, Sunday (12/11/2023) afternoon WIB, Venezuela U-17 goals were scored by Leenan Romero with two goals and one goal by David Martinez

These results made Venezuela U-17 get the first three points and temporarily lead the Group F standings. Meanwhile, New Zealand U-17 is in the last position with 0 points.

The Course of the Match

At the start of the match, both teams were still playing carefully. No dangerous opportunities were created by Venezuela or New Zealand in the first 10 minutes.

Matt D’Hotman had New Zealand’s golden opportunity in the 17th minute. His shot following Nathan Walker’s crossing made Jorge Sanchez have to work hard to secure his goal.

It was Venezuela’s turn to threaten. The collaboration between David Martinez and Lucciano Reinaso was countered by goalkeeper Matt Foord and resulted in a corner kick.

Martinez again spread threats in the 23rd minute. Continuing Giovanny Sequera’s pass, Martinez’s shot was accurate even though it was pushed over by the New Zealand goalkeeper.

Martinez’s efforts finally paid off. The Venezuelan captain fired a long-range shot into the New Zealand goal. 1-0 Venezuela took the lead in the 29th minute.

Meanwhile New Zealand tried to retaliate. However, Adam Watson and Luke Supyk’s chances were still blocked by the Venezuelan defense and the score remained 1-0 until halftime.

In the second half, Venezuela U-17 still dominated the match. Meanwhile, New Zealand actually fell further behind after Leenhan Romero scored with a hard kick in the 87th minute.

Romero scored his second goal in the U-17 World Cup and put Venezuela ahead 3-0. The number 7 player fired a shot into the corner of the goal which Foord was unable to block during injury time.

Lineup

Venezuela (4-4-2): Jorge Sanchez; Yiandro Raap, Rai Hidalgo, Angel Borgo, Luis Balbo; Giovanny Sequera, Juan Arango, Nicola Profeta, David Martinez; Jose Correa, Lucciano Reinaso.

Coach: Ricardo Valino

New Zealand (4-3-3): Matt Ford; Nicholas Murphy, Anton Isaac, Dylan Gardiner, Noah Dupont; Marley Leuluai, Anaru Cassidy, Nathan Walker; Adam Watson, Luke Supyk, Matt D’Hotman De Villiers.

Coach: Martin Bullock