Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team must recognize the superiority of Morocco U-17 in the third matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Thursday (16/11/2023). The opportunity to get to the round of 16 is almost impossible to get.

In a match at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, the Garuda Asia squad lost with a score of 1-3 to the team nicknamed Singa Atlas.

The Indonesian national team was two goals behind after conceding a penalty from Anas Alaoui in the 27th minute and Ayoub Chaikhoun 12 minutes later.

Nabil Ashura was able to reduce the deficit for Bima Sakti’s team with a beautiful free kick which goalkeeper Taha Benrhozil couldn’t block in the 42nd minute.

However, Morocco U-17 were still too tough as they increased their lead in the second half through Mohamed Hamony in the 64th minute.

Indonesian U-17 National Team winger, Nabil Ashura celebrates after scoring a goal against Morocco U-17 on the third matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, Thursday (16/11/2023) WIB evening. (Doc. PSSI/IG: Indonesian National Team)

This result makes the Indonesian U-17 National Team’s chances of advancing to the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup slim.

Garuda Asia can now only qualify through the best third place route, but this depends on the results of the other teams, especially in Groups E and F.

Looking at the situation, Garuda Asia needs great luck. They must hope that the duels between Mexico vs New Zealand (Group E) and South Korea vs Burkina Faso (Group F) end without a winner.

The problem is, if EvenKo draws against New Zealand, the CONCACAF representative’s points will be the same as Indonesia, namely two.

Mexico currently has one point with a goal difference of -2 (scoring 3 goals and conceding 5 times), aka the Indonesian national team.

If Mexico scores a goal in the draw against New Zealand, they will certainly be the third ranked team that is better than the Indonesian national team.

The Course of the Match

The Indonesian U-17 national team immediately kicked off at the start of the match. Garuda pressed until they got a corner after only a minute had passed, even though Ji Da Bin’s pass failed to become a dangerous opportunity.

Not long after, Morocco got a golden opportunity. Starting from a counter-attack, Mohamed Hamony released a pass which was successfully received by Ayman Ennair in the penalty box.

However, Ayman Ennair’s body position was not ideal so he had to turn around before firing a shot which in the end was less accurate and only missed the left side of the Garuda Asia goal.

In the 6th minute, the Indonesian National Team had a dangerous opportunity. Figo Dennis’ corner was controlled by Arkhan Kaka who then fired a shot which in the end was saved by the opposing goalkeeper.

In the 11th minute, Morocco almost scored a goal. One of the players’ cross was blocked by Ridzar Nurviat in the penalty box but the round ball headed towards his own goal even though in the end it only went sideways.

Not long after, Ikram Al Ghiffari’s goal was really threatened. Morocco took advantage of the chaos in front of goal from a corner pass before Anas Alaoui fired a shot into an empty goal which the Indonesian defender was able to block.

After that moment, Morocco continued to block Indonesia’s defenses. They pressed high and were repeatedly able to win the ball in the Garuda Asia defense area.

They then got a golden opportunity through this scheme in the 16th minute. Maali grabbed the ball outside the penalty box and then fired an accurate left-footed shot which Ikram Al Ghiffari was able to secure.

Disaster struck for Indonesia in the 27th minute. Welber Jardim’s attempt to win the ball in a 50:50 position with Mohamed Hamony resulted in a penalty.

Anas Alaoui as the executor managed to score a goal. He fired a shot into the right side of the goal so calmly to give Morocco a 1-0 lead.

Only 12 minutes later, Garuda Asia conceded again. Ayoub Chaikhoun fired a cross which Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal managed to catch with an accurate header to tear Ikram Al Ghiffari’s goal.

Even though they were behind 0-2, Bima Sakti’s team did not give up. Nabil Ashura managed to score a goal in the 42nd minute with a hard free kick that crashed into the right side of the Moroccan goal. The score changed 1-2.

In the second half, the U-17 Indonesian National Team again came under intense pressure from Morocco. However, it was Garuda Asia who got a golden opportunity in the 57th minute.

Achmad Zidan, who entered in the second half, fired a free kick on the right side outside the penalty box. The Moroccan player was seen blocking the ball using his hand.

The referee reviewed the incident using the video assistant referee (VAR), but in the end deemed it was not a violation.

In the 63rd minute, Welber Jardim created a dangerous opportunity. He grabbed the throwing ball with a fist time volley. Even though it was sliding fast, the round skin only deviated to the left side of the Moroccan goal.

The fun of attacking caught Garuda’s back line off guard. Through a quick counter-attack, Morocco managed to score a goal through Hamony in the 64th minute.

Hamony received a pass from Maali on the left side of the penalty box and then fired a low shot which managed to pass between goalkeeper Ikram’s legs. The score changed 3-1 for the Atlas Lions.

The Indonesian national team tried to attack after conceding. However, all Garuda Asia’s efforts were ultimately fruitless and lost 1-3.

Composition of Moroccan U-17 Players vs Indonesian U-17 National Team:

Timnas Morocco U-17 (5-3-2): Taha Benrhozil; Hamza Koutoune, Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, Yasser El Aissati, Mohamed Hamony, Smail Bakhty; Ayoub Chaikhoun, Abdelhamid Maali, Mohamed Amine Katiba; Anas Alaoui, Ayman Ennair.

Coach: Said Chiba

U-17 Indonesian National Team (4-3-3): Ikram Al Ghiffari; Welber Jardim, Iqbal Gwijangge, Sulthan Zaky, Ridzar Nurviat; Ji Da Bin, Figo Dennis, Hanif Ramadhan; Riski Afrisal, Arkhan Kaka, Nabil Ashura.

Trainer: Milky Way