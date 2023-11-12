Suara.com – Panama U-17 coach Mike Stump is very excited to face the Indonesian U-17 National Team in the second match of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Monday (13/11/) at 19.00 WIB after being defeated by Morocco in the first match. with a score of 0-2.

Mike Stump admitted that he couldn’t wait to meet Indonesia after he watched Bima Sakti’s team live when they drew 1-1 against Ecuador U-17, last Friday (10/11).

The fantasticism of the home fans was an aspect that Stump highlighted by admitting that he was amazed by the support of the Indonesian supporters who made the match atmosphere at the U-17 World Cup more lively.

“The atmosphere and supporters here are great. I hope it will be even better. I can’t wait to compete soon. I know Indonesia has extraordinary supporters. “Of course, they are not an easy team to beat,” said Stump, through an official statement, Sunday as published by Antara.

Ahead of playing against the home team, Stump also admitted that he had been stunned by Indonesia’s warm welcome as the home team.

“This is extraordinary. the stadium, the field, the Indonesian people, the politeness, the friendliness of the greeting was truly extraordinary. This country is very beautiful. “It’s a long way from people like us, but I’m happy to come here,” Stump said.

Before competing in the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Panama had a test match against Bhayangkara U-19 at Unesa Field, Surabaya, Saturday (4/11/). As a result, they celebrated with a score of 10-0 in the match which lasted 3×20 minutes.

Unfortunately, this big victory did not continue in the 2023 U-17 World Cup because Panama started with a 0-2 defeat to Morocco. Stump said that his players were still nervous about the first match. This made them start the match poorly so they conceded the first goal.

“We started nervously, you could see that. This is a big stage for Panama. We have prepared the team and tried to execute the game plan. “In the first half, we lost our opponent’s game,” he said.