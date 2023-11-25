Suara.com – Argentina U-17 emphasized that they would focus on facing Germany U-17 in the semifinals of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. They will suppress their ambition to become champions for a moment to focus on winning the match.

The Tango team advanced to the semifinals of this FIFA age group football competition after destroying fellow South American representatives who are also defending champions, namely Brazil.

In the quarter-final match at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Friday (24/11/2023), Argentina crushed Brazil with a score of 3-0.

Argentina coach Diego Placente stated that his team is not yet thinking about becoming champions and that they are currently more focused on their next match.

“We haven’t thought about the champion so far. We realize that we have taken an important step after passing the quarter-finals. The match against Germany will be difficult because the remaining teams in this tournament are all strong,” he said.

“We are focused on not thinking about winning too early and focusing on thinking about the next match. The time will come when we will think about how we have to win,” said Placente later.

Brazil U-17 National Team footballer Estevao tries to get past the Argentina U-17 National Team players in the 2023 U-17 World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Friday (24/11/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

Facing Germany in the next round, the former Bayern Leverkusen player said he could not provide much comment.

But he emphasized that he already knew how his potential opponent’s playing style was.

“I didn’t watch much of Germany’s game, because our focus is one by one in each match that will be faced,” said Placente.

“So I can’t comment much, but I know more or less how Germany plays, although not much,” he added.

From head to head, at the U-17 World Cup level, the two have only met twice. From those two meetings, both Argentina and Germany have beaten each other.

Argentina won their first meeting in 2009 over Germany. At that time La Albicelestes narrowly won 2-1.

However, at the next meeting in 2015, it was Germany who appeared superior to Argentina. At that time, Argentina lost with a landslide score of 0-4 to Germany.

So far Argentina’s biggest win at U-17 World Cup level was 5-0 over Venezuela in 2011, while Germany’s best result was a 3-0 win also in 2011 over Venezuela.

Argentina itself has never been able to reach the final round at the U-17 World Cup. Their best achievement so far is the top four in five U-17 World Cup events in 1991, 1993, 2001, 2003 and 2013.