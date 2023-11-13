Suara.com – 2023 U-17 World Cup Group C standings. The first matchday of Group C which took place at the Jakarta International Stadium, Saturday (11/11/2023) was marked by a series of exciting and interesting matches.

Starting from the epic comeback of the Iran U-17 National Team to defeat the defending champion, Brazil.

Brazil managed to take the lead with a score of 2-0 in the first half through Rayan’s goal in the 28th minute and Abolfazl Zamani’s own goal in the 45+1 minute.

However, Iran was able to turn things around through goals from Yaghoob Barajeh in the 54th minute, Kasra Taheri in the 69th minute and Esmaeil Gholizadeh in the 73rd minute.

This result gave Iran the opportunity to qualify for the round of 16. Meanwhile, Brazil is on the edge and must win the remaining matches in the group phase.

Brazil became increasingly worried after England won 10-0 over New Caledonia.

England swept Caledonia through goals from Reiss-Alexander Russell-Denny in the 16th minute (penalty), Justin Oboavwoduo in the 30th and 57th minutes, Tyler Dibling in the 35th minute, Josh Acheampong in the 45+4 minute, Sam Amo-Ameyaw in the 50th minute, Ethan Nwaneri in the 78th minute , Harrison Murray-Campbell 85 minutes, Finley McAllister 90+1 minutes, and Wadria Hanye’s suicide 80 minutes.

The following is the standings for Group C of the 2023 U-17 World Cup: