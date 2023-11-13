Suara.com – 2023 U-17 World Cup Group B standings. The Spanish and Mali national teams immediately showed their strength on the first matchday which took place at the Manahan Stadium, Solo, last Friday (11/10/2023).

The Mali U-17 national team started their adventure by winning three goals without reply over representatives of Asia, Uzbekistan.

Mamadou Doumbia was the star in this match because he successfully scored a hat trick.

This result made Mali U-17 score three points and temporarily occupy the top position in Group B of the 2023 U-17 World Cup. Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile Spain also achieved positive results after winning 2-0 over Canada.

Marc Guiu became man of the match after scoring one goal and providing an assist for Quim Junyent’s goal in the 76th minute.

Spain and Mali will fight at the Manahan Stadium, Monday (13/11/2023) afternoon to fight for a ticket to the round of 16.

The following is the standings for Group B of the 2023 U-17 World Cup:

2023 U-17 World Cup Group B standings. (Instagram @fifaworldcup)