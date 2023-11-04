Suara.com – Upon arrival in Indonesia, Wednesday (1/11), the Argentina U-17 national team is now in Bali to carry out preparations for the 2023 U-17 World Cup, 10 November to 2 December.

The team coached by Diego Placente enjoyed training facilities from the Bali United club while in Bali and then played a trial match with one of the participating countries in the U-17 World Cup from Group B, Canada on Sunday (5/11) local time.

The match, which will also take place at the Bali United facilities, serves to finalize the final details ahead of the 2023 U-17 World Cup Group D opening match against Senegal on November 11 at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung.

“Arriving in Bali, the team led by Diego Placenta trained at the @baliunitedfc facility,” wrote the official social media for the Argentine National Team, Sunday (5/11).

Before arriving in Bali on Saturday (4/11), the Tango team had been practicing and adapting to the weather in Bandung, specifically practicing at the Gelora Bandung Lautan Api Stadium.

The Argentina U-17 national team, who finished third in the 2023 South American U-17 championship, is a country that regularly appears in the U-17 World Cup finals for a total of 16 times.

However, from those 16 appearances, Argentina has never once won, where the best achievement so far is finishing third in the 1991, 1995, 2003 editions.

In the last edition (2019), Argentina was only able to reach the round of 16 and failed to reach the quarter-finals after being defeated by Paraguay U-17 with a score of 2-3.

Argentina U-17 National Team squad for the 2023 U-17 World Cup:

1. Froilan Diaz (Union)

2. Jeremias Florentin (Talleres De Cordoba)

3. Franco Villalba (Velez Sarsfield)

4. Ulises Gimenez (River Plate)

5. Tobias Palacio (Argentinos Juniors)

6. Dylan Gorosito (Boca Juniors)

7. Juan Gimenez (Rosario Central)

8. Valente Pierani (Students of La Plata)

9. Juan Manuel Villalba (Velez Sarsfield)

10. Octavio Ontivero (Lanus)

11. Thiago Laplace (Lanus)

12. Mariano Gerez (Lanus)

13. Gustavo Albarracin (Talleres De Cordoba)

14. Valentino Acuna (Newell’s Old Boys)

15. Kevin Gutierrez (Central Rosary)

16. Franco Mastantuono (River Plate)

17. Claudio Echeverri (River Plate)

18. Maher Carrizo (Velez Sarsfield)

19. Agustin Ruberto (River Plate)

20. Santiago Lopez (Independent)

21. Ian Subiabre (River Plate)