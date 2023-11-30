The year has not exactly been the best for Hollywood. And the same for blockbusters. There has only been one who has been able to survive.

The year 2023 has become a critical period for Hollywood blockbusters. Most high-budget films have faced difficulties in making real profits. Of the 14 films released with a budget of $200 million or more, only Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 managed to turn a profit. Despite the fact that the Marvel Studios film is the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, the general outlook for blockbusters has been truly tough.

The film directed by James Gunn, with a budget of $250 million, grossed $845 million at the box office. Thus, has become an exception among Hollywood blockbusters in 2023. Some blockbusters that struggle to reach financial equilibrium. This situation raises questions about the viability of big-budget films in today’s film industry. Especially related to sequels and remakes, where this tendency to fall is observed.

Most blockbusters have generated losses in 2023

Marvel Studios

Even films outside of established franchises, such as Martin Scorsese’s $200 million-budgeted Moon Killers, have faced serious difficulties in recouping their investment at the box office during this extreme year for the Hollywood industry. On the other hand, The three highest-grossing films of the year (Barbie, Super Mario Bros.: The Movie and Oppenheimer) have budgets of less than $150 million.. And they have achieved great success, without generating losses.

Barbie and Oppenheimer benefited from the public’s genuine interest in that Hollywood event called “Barbenheimer.” However, they moved away from current trends toward franchising. This is what has proven to be a more profitable approach in the current film landscape. Meanwhile, Other Marvel Studios films such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have faced difficulties in achieving profitability.

