2023 has been a very important year for the video game industry in general. With very popular releases for both Nintendo Switch and other platforms. It is true that there are still two months left until the end of the year and some titles have yet to be released. However, the highlight of practically everything that had to come out in 2023, we have already seen it. In this article we will try to pay tribute to all those releases that have marked the global gaming community during these months.

Furthermore, this year more than 25 games have had a rating on Metacritic more than 90 out of 100. Which is a clear indication that this 2023 has been full of quality. However, the opinion that counts the most is yours. Feel free to leave your comment at the end of the article saying what your favorite games have been of all of us that we have had the pleasure of enjoying in 2023.

Big releases in the video game industry this 2023 until November

In this section we will make a list of those that, in our opinion, have been launched very popular regardless of their platform. The video game industry is so extensive and varied that many times we focus only on one platform, when there is an entire ecosystem of great titles that we should not miss. Later in the article we will detail some of the best releases for Nintendo Switch in 2023.

Persona 4 Golden

Monster Hunter Rise

Hi-Fi Rush

Dead Space

Fire Emblem Engage

Metroid Prime: Remastered

Hogwarts Legacy

Atomic Heart

Sons of the Forest

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

Octopath Traveler 2

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Resident Evil 4

The Last of Us: Part I

Minecraft Legends

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Street Fighter 6

Diablo IV

Final Fantasy XVI

Pikmin 4

Remnant 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Red Dead Redemption – Switch

Blasphemous 2

Sea of Stars

Starfield

F-Zero 99 – Switch

Lies of P

Mortal Kombat 1

Disney Speedstorm

EA Sports FC 24

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Detective Pikachu: El Regreso

Lords of the Fallen

Sonic Superstars

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Alan Wake 2

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection

Persona 5 Tactica

Super Mario RPG

Great releases of video games for Nintendo Switch that have conquered fans

Fire Emblem Engage

This title came to complete the line of Fire Emblem games. Released on January 20, 2023, was one of the first to open a fantastic year for Nintendo Switch and for the video game industry in general. Being one of the greatest exponents of the Japanese tactical role and with a colorful and unique style. Many adventures await us in this incredible title.

Metroid Prime Remastered

Developed by Retro Studio, the Metroid Prime Remastered has taken Nintendo fans by storm both veterans and newer ones. The story of Samus Aran lands on Nintendo Switch and does not disappoint, with updated graphics and very good gameplay. The classic 2002 video game on GameCube will invite us to explore the confines of a lost planet.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

A new adventure from the Bayonetta universe, with puzzles and exploration that tells the prequel to the popular Bayonetta. A story that cannot be missing from your catalog if you are a fan of the franchise created by PlatinumGames for Nintendo.

Disney Speedstorm

This popular driving game based on Disney characters has had a very popular debut. AND has been able to adapt perfectly to the driving genre that Nintendo needs to complement Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In addition, the game is free and has had relatively good reviews.

A gem of video games: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We reach the jewel in Nintendo’s crown this 2023. The continuation of BOTW has not left anyone dissatisfied, and has reached an almost perfect score on Metacritic and in most international media. And Tears of the Kingdom has managed to fit in perfectly with a very engaging story and a renewed style of play that draws on the essence of its prequel. Link’s adventures have given a lot, for a complete guide and an analysis that you cannot miss.

Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 has been another of the most talked-about releases this year for Nintendo Switch. With a game that combines exploration with very colorful environments and character designs, we are undoubtedly faced with a little gem that has met and exceeded the expectations placed on the title. It has had a most interesting performance to analyze, and Nintendo’s work has not gone unnoticed, receiving very good marks in various media.

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption has been another of the most incredible releases that the year has brought us on Nintendo Switch. And it is that he popular Rockstar game which tells us the story of John Marston and which came out more than a decade ago for different platforms, has arrived in remastered form for the Big N console, and the truth is that its performance and appearance have surprised in equal measure. Once again exposing those who question the potential of the Nintendo Switch.

Sea of Stars

This title is made to reach the hearts of lovers of the purest RPG genre that we can currently find. A pleasant surprise that 2023 has brought us and that has earned it a large number of positive opinions. It is certainly a different game, which has managed to delve fully into what fans of the genre need, and which has played a key role in engaging players through feelings and outstanding gameplay.

Return to the origins of video games: F-Zero 99

This driving classic that takes us back to the beginnings of Nintendo in the world of video games, has been a real surprise. Arriving for Nintendo Switch, it has been one of the most interesting and nostalgic additions to the Switch catalog to witness. A perfect combination of memories, classic video games and surprises that have not disappointed among the Nintendera community. Rather the complete opposite.

Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars is the latest title from Sega’s famous blue hedgehog that tries to compete directly with great gems like Super Mario, but once again falls somewhat behind. However it is a very interesting game to try on Nintendo Switch, and as it has not been also one of the most popular recent releases. Check out our review of the game for Switch, and let us know what you think.

My Hero Ultra Rumble

Coming out at the end of September 2023, this title based on the work of My Hero Academia, has landed also on Switch leaving a trail of good successes, good adaptation and a style of combat and narrative beloved among fans of anime and the Boku no Hero Academia franchise. In fact, at Ruetir.com we have complete coverage that includes a guide about the game that you cannot miss if you are a fan.

A surprise that we expected in Switch video games: Detective Pikachu: the Return

Detective Pikachu: The Return, has been, as the title itself indicates, one of the most dreamed and expected of a character from the Nintendo universe, landing of course on our beloved Nintendo Switch. With new mysteries to solve and a completely new plot to explore. Don’t miss more direct information in our special analysis of the game.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Super Mario Bros Wonder has literally been the jewel in the crown that Nintendo had left to round off a year full of great premieres. Although Tears of the Kingdom marked the path to success, and Pikmin 4 sustained it, Wonder has been the final pearl that the Big N needed to frame an outstanding year in terms of releases and quality of exclusives. Don’t miss our complete guide and review of Nintendo’s latest addition to the Super Mario game line.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has also been one of the most popular premieres of 2023. There are only a few days left until its launch adapted on Nintendo Switch. With some first images that, honestly, have surprised us with their quality, we still have to wait a couple of days to know what its final performance will be like in the Switch catalog.

The return of a video game titan: Super Mario RPG Remake

And to put the finishing touch to an article that, honestly, has left us with many desire to continue exploring other games and future possibilitieswe have Super Mario RPG, the remake version of The Legend of the Seven Stars that both the most veteran fans and those lovers of the genre are waiting for for the first time in Europe, a Mario title with marked RPG characteristics on the side. of Paper Mario and other games of the most famous plumber in the world.

Will you dare to try it in a few days?

