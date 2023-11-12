Suara.com – The French Cinema Festival will be held again in 2023. The event featuring classy films from Francis will be held from 17 to 26 November this year.

The 2023 French Cinema Festival will be held hybrid or offline in 14 cities in Indonesia. This festival carries the theme of the Palme d’Or, the highest award at the Cannes Film Festival.

This theme was chosen to celebrate the diversity and creativity of French cinema which has made achievements on the international stage.

The 2023 French Cinema Festival will screen more than 20 French films from various genres. Apart from being shown hybridly, there are also 10 films that can be accessed online via KlikFilm.

Mathilde Bureau, FSP Coordinator and Audio Visual Cooperation Coordinator, said that KlikFilm was very helpful in carrying out this French Cinema Festival event.

“When we signed the cooperation agreement with KlikFilm, we were given the entire French film catalog owned by KlikFilm. This made me impatient to screen new, fresh films to arrange the schedule during the event,” he explained.

“When signing the collaboration, KlikFilm also never stated the conditions, that it had to be shown at the Jakarta World Cinema Week festival first and then at the French Film Festival. There are no conditions like that. I would like to thank KlikFilm for supporting this event,” added Charlotte Esnou, as Cultural and Audio Visual Cooperation Attaché.

Director Ifa Ifansyah admitted that he was very happy with the presence of the French Cinema Festival. Because with the presence of this festival, people will easily access films that have won the Palme d’Or award.

“We are lucky, currently film distributors are increasingly open. In the past, to watch a film that won the Palme d’Or, I didn’t know when I would be able to watch it. But, now, everything is open. KlikFilm has even shown Titane that won the Palme d’Or 2021 and “Triangle Of Sadness won the Palme d’Or 2022,” added the director of Kretek Girl.

Apart from presenting French films, the French Cinema Festival will also present discussions and creative workshops guided by professionals from the French and Indonesian film industries.

Apart from that, there is also a retrospective to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Jean Pierre Melville, a French filmmaker who had a big influence in film history.