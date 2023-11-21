loading…

200 people were evacuated from an Indonesian hospital after being attacked by Israel. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Ministry of Health Palestine Of Gaza Strip said as many as 200 Indonesian Hospital patients had been evacuated to the south of the region on Monday.

The evacuation came after Israeli tanks surrounded the medical facility, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens more as Israel intensified its ground operation in northern Gaza.

“Snipers targeted those moving in or around the hospital,” said the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza as quoted by The New Arab, Tuesday (21/11/2023).

Residents in the area where the ground aggression took place said heavy fighting was taking place between Palestinian armed groups and Israeli forces.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7, when Israel launched its offensive into the Palestinian territory.

The air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip came after a surprise attack in southern Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas which killed 1,200 Israelis. Hamas also holds more than 200 people hostage.

Israel has targeted other hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including by besieging Al-Shifa hospital for more than a week. More than 30 premature babies were successfully evacuated from Al-Shifa on Sunday.

