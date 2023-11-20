loading…

RIYADH – The Extraordinary Islamic-Arab Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday (11/11/2023) resulted in many agreements to support Palestine and unified stance to oppose Israeli aggression in Gaza.

This summit was a historic moment because it was able to unite the forces of Arab and Islamic countries from various parts of the world to sit together to help Palestine and fight Israel. Various world leaders from Indonesia to Iran and Türkiye attended the conference.

The following are 20 agreements produced at the 10th Extraordinary Islamic-Arab Joint Summit in Riyadh.

1. Condemn Israel’s aggression against the Gaza Strip.



The leaders of Islamic and Arab countries view the war crimes as well as the barbaric, inhumane and brutal massacres carried out by the colonial occupation government against the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. We demand an immediate end to this aggression.

2. Not a War of Self-Defense

Refuse to portray this war of revenge as self-defense or justify it under any pretext.

3. Creating an Arab, Islamic and International Humanitarian Aid Convoy

Break the siege on Gaza and immediately deploy convoys of Arab, Islamic, and international humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel to the Gaza Strip. We call on international organizations to participate in this process, emphasizing the need for them to enter the region and to protect their teams to enable them to fully fulfill their roles. We affirm the need to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Supports all steps taken by the Arab Republic of Egypt to face the consequences of Israel’s brutal aggression in Gaza. We support its efforts to deliver aid to the region in an immediate, sustainable and adequate manner.

4. Urge the UN Security Council on Israel’s Military Aggression in Gaza

Calls on the UN Security Council to take firm and binding decisions that impose a cessation of aggression and restrain colonial occupying authorities that violate international law, international humanitarian law, and international legitimacy resolutions, the latest of which is UN General Assembly Resolution No. A/ES-10/L.25 dated 10/26/2023. Inaction is seen as complicity that allows Israel to continue its brutal aggression that kills innocent people, children, the elderly, and women, and turns Gaza into ruin.

5. Encouraging arms exports to Israel



Calls on all countries to stop exporting weapons and ammunition to the occupation authorities which are used by their soldiers and terrorist settlers to kill the Palestinian people and destroy their homes, hospitals, schools, mosques, churches and all their capabilities.

6. Ask the UN Security Council to issue a resolution condemning the destruction of the hospital

Call on the Security Council to immediately pass a resolution condemning Israel’s barbaric destruction of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the obstruction of medicine, food and fuel and the cutting off of essential services such as electricity, water, communications and internet access. These acts of collective punishment constitute war crimes under international law. We emphasize the need to apply this resolution to Israel, as an occupying power, to ensure compliance with international law and to immediately stop these barbaric and inhumane acts. We emphasize the need to lift the blockade that Israel has imposed on the Gaza Strip for years.

7. Prosecuting Israeli War Crimes in Gaza

Call on the Prosecutor of the International Court of Justice to complete the investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Israel against the Palestinian people throughout the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. We assign the OIC Secretariat General and the Arab League to follow up on the implementation of this investigation and establish two special legal monitoring units to document Israeli crimes committed in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023. These units will then prepare the legal process. regarding all violations of international law and international humanitarian law committed by Israel, the occupying power, against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. Each unit is obliged to submit its report 15 days after its formation to be submitted to the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers and the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. Furthermore, monthly reports must be submitted thereafter.

Support legal and political initiatives for the State of Palestine to hold the Israeli occupation authorities accountable for their crimes against the Palestinian people, including the hearing process at the International Court of Justice, and allow the investigative committee established pursuant to a Human Rights Council resolution to conduct an investigation. This crime is unimpeded.

Tasked both secretariats with establishing two media monitoring units to document all crimes committed by the occupation authorities against the Palestinian people, as well as digital media platforms to publicize and expose their unlawful and inhumane practices.

8. Form a Work Team

Assigned the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in his capacity as president of the 32nd Arab and Islamic Summit, together with counterparts from Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Palestine, as well as other interested countries, and the second Secretary General organization to immediately initiate international action on behalf of all member countries of the OIC and the Arab League to formulate international steps to stop the war in Gaza and to press for a real and serious political process to achieve the goal of permanent and comprehensive peace in accordance with established international references.

Calls on the member states of the OIC and the Arab League to mobilize diplomatic and political efforts, and take preventive measures to stop the crimes committed by the colonial occupation authorities against humanity.

9. Condemn Double Standards

Condemn double standards in the application of international law; warns that this duality seriously undermines the credibility of states that protect Israel from international law and places it above the law, as well as the credibility of multilateral action, thereby demonstrating selectivity in implementing the system of humanitarian values; and emphasized that the position of Arab and Islamic countries will be affected by double standards that cause a rift between civilizations and cultures.

10. Refuse the Expulsion of Gaza Residents

Condemns the displacement of nearly one and a half million Palestinians from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip as a war crime under the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949 and its Protocol of 1977; calls on the parties to the Convention to collectively condemn and reject these actions; calls on all UN organizations to confront the colonial occupation authorities’ efforts to perpetuate this deplorable inhumane reality; and stressed the need to immediately return these refugees to their homes and territories.

Completely and completely reject, while collectively opposing, all attempts at forced transfer, deportation or exile of Palestinians individually or en masse, whether in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank including Al-Quds (Jerusalem), or outside their territory by any party . objectives, considering it a red line and a war crime.

11. Oppose the Killing of Civilians

Condemning the killing and targeting of civilians, as a principled stance based on humanitarian values ​​and in line with international law and humanitarian principles, and emphasizing the immediate and immediate steps that the international community must take to stop the killing and targeting of Palestinian civilians, in a way that affirms absolute equality in every life, rejecting any discrimination based on nationality, race or religion.

Condemns the killing of journalists, children, and women, targeting of medics, and use of internationally banned white phosphorus in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon; condemns Israel’s repeated statements and threats to return Lebanon to the “Stone Age”; emphasis on realizing the importance of preventing the expansion of conflict; and calls on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to investigate Israel’s use of chemical weapons.

12. Freeing Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Prisons

Emphasize the need for the release of all prisoners and civilians; condemns the heinous crimes committed by the colonial occupation authorities against thousands of Palestinian prisoners; and calls on all relevant countries and international organizations to apply pressure for an end to these crimes and the prosecution of those responsible.

13, Stop All Killings of Palestinians

Stop the murderous crimes committed by the occupying forces and settler terrorism as well as crimes in Palestinian villages, towns and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank and all attacks on the Al Aqsa Mosque and all Islamic and Christian holy places.

Emphasize the need for Israel to fulfill its obligations as an occupying power by stopping all illegal actions that perpetuate the occupation, especially the construction and expansion of settlements, land confiscation, and the forcible eviction of Palestinians from their homes.