Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a two-front war that will actually determine his fate. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Facing a massive wave of criticism for his failure to prevent Hamas infiltration into Israel on October 7, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu avoided the limelight while waging a two-front war, one against Hamas and the other for his own political survival.

Netanyahu, 74, has long maintained his image as a security hawk, tough on Iran and backed by an army that ensured Jews would never again experience the Holocaust. Netanyahu experienced only one of the deadliest incidents in Israel’s 75-year history. .

Israel has shunned several fellow ministers in Netanyahu’s cabinet, blaming them for failing to prevent Palestinian Hamas gunmen from entering Gaza, killing 1,200 people, kidnapping another 240 and engulfing the country in war.

In separate incidents, at least three of his ministers were subjected to ridicule and harassment when they appeared in public, underscoring the extent of public anger over the failures that paved the way for Hamas to carry out the attack.

Over the weekend, his office released video showing him in the Defense Ministry situation room. On Sunday, Netanyahu visited Gaza. His office later released photos showing him wearing a helmet and flak jacket meeting with soldiers and commanders.

Known by the nickname “Bibi”, Netanyahu would benefit from a war that further delays a corruption trial he has been pursuing for 3.5 years and delays a state investigation into why Israel under his leadership let his guard down.

Rallying with the generals, he may also have hoped to salvage his reputation through his actions in the war and the return of hostages, while refusing to accept responsibility and ignoring questions at rare press conferences asking whether he would resign.

The following are the 2 war fronts experienced by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

1. Gaza War Against Hamas



Photo/Reuters

But his biographer, Anshel Pfeffer, said: “No matter how long Netanyahu manages to hold on to power, he will not save his reputation.”

“He is now tarnished by the failure to prevent the October 7 massacre, by his own strategy of allowing Hamas to remain in control, with its military arsenal, in Gaza and by his government’s incompetent civilian aid efforts since October. .7 attacks.”

The author of the book “Bibi: The Turbulent Life and Times of Benjamin Netanyahu” published in 2018, said that surveys in recent weeks showed that Israelis trusted the security establishment to lead the war effort, but did not trust Netanyahu.