Suara.com – Some people consider that investing is an important thing to do. Starting from investing in goods to investing in money.

PR & Corporate Communication Lead Bibit William, one of the digital investment applications in Indonesia, shares a number of safe investing tips for beginners.

William said that it is important to invest early, especially when entering productive age. This is done to get used to saving according to your needs and anticipate something urgent in the future.

“For beginners, there are two things you need to pay attention to, first, invest according to your risk profile,” said William when met at the opening of Art Jakarta 2023 at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) Kemayoran, Friday (17/11/2023).

When trying a digital investment application, make sure the user profile matches the type of investment they need. Starting from job profile, marital status, to the amount of investment risk that can be borne.

“Second, a method that is suitable for beginners is regular savings. “Every week, every month, we just buy the same product (investment) with the same amount,” said William.

By saving regularly in the same amount, users will not guess at the amount of investment savings they have made. Investments will be maximized and can be adjusted to suit your needs.

“With this routine savings method, it has been historically proven that it will be better,” he said. (Between)