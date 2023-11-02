loading…

Three Israeli settlers killed in shooting in Jerusalem. Photo/Eye on Palestine

JERUSALEM – Three Israeli settlers were killed and 12 other people were injured on Thursday morning (30/11/2023) in shootings carried out by two Palestinian brothers at the entrance to the Ramot settlement in Jerusalem.

Israeli newspaper Maariv reported Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman was among those killed in shootings in Jerusalem on Thursday.

Israeli police announced that the perpetrator had been killed.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the two Palestinians were identified as Murad Nimr (38) and Ibrahim Nimr (30) from the Sur Baher neighborhood in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

“Immediately after the shooting, Israeli police closed a number of entrances to Jerusalem city, including the main Qalandia checkpoint, in the north of the city, and prevented people from passing through,” the WAFA report said.

According to WAFA, Israeli colonial forces also tightened military action at the Jaba checkpoint, northeast of Jerusalem, at the entrance to the town of Hizma, and the entrance to the town of al-Eizariya, east of Jerusalem, in addition to closing the entrance to Sur Baher.

Additionally, Israeli colonial police forces raided the neighborhood, broke into the siblings’ home, and detained their family members for interrogation.

(she)