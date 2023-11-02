loading…

Hamas fighters launched an attack on Zionist forces at the entrance to Jerusalem. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – After the extension of the ceasefire, two Palestinian fighters opened fire at a bus stop during the morning rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem. The incident killed at least three people. Both attackers have been “neutralized”.

Hamas’ armed wing claimed responsibility for deadly shelling in Jerusalem, which Israel said was further evidence of the need to crush the militants. Although there are no signs that this will thwart the ceasefire in Gaza or the release of hostages.

“The attackers were members of it, and its armed wing claimed responsibility for the attack in response to the crimes of the occupation that killed children and women in Gaza,” Hamas said, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that this incident proves once again how we must not show weakness. “We have to talk to Hamas only through binoculars, only through war,” Ben-Gvir said at the scene of the attack.

But neither side saw the attack as an explicit rejection of the ceasefire. A Palestinian official familiar with the ceasefire negotiations said that the terms of the agreement did not apply to what he saw as a response to Israeli attacks on the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas, which controls Gaza, in response to the militant group’s rampage on October 7, when Israel said gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages.

Until a ceasefire was reached, Israel bombarded the area for seven weeks. The Palestinian health authority considered reliable by the UN said more than 15,000 Gazans had been confirmed dead, about 40% of whom were children. Another 6,500 are missing, many feared still buried under rubble.

(ahm)