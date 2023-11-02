Suara.com – Despite losing to Persik Kediri in the 20th week of BRI Liga 1 2023/2024 earlier this week, Arema FC did not lose heart. The club with the lion logo still believes that they can change the situation and get out of the relegation zone.

Arema FC suffered a 0-1 defeat to their guest, Persik Kediri, on November 27 at the Captain I Wayan Dipta Stadium, Bali.

This defeat means Arema FC remains in the relegation zone. Singo Edan is currently ranked 16th in the standings with 18 points from 20 matches.

This made Fernando Valente as coach issue a mandate that enabled Arema FC to get out of difficult times.

Players Must Be Optimistic

Fernando Valente is very optimistic that Arema FC can get out of the difficult times, especially since they have new ammunition brought in during the 2023/2024 Liga 1 half-season transfer market.

Furthermore, Valente repeatedly gave instructions to his team to forget the series of bad results they experienced in the first round of the competition.

He asked his players to focus on the future, starting their journey in the second round in better spirits.

“I always tell the players to treat this second round as a new competition,” said Valente as reported on the club’s official website.

Players Must Be Aggressive in Opponent Territory

Fernando Valente gave his views on the aspects that need to be improved by the children under his care in order to rise in the remaining 2023/2024 Liga 1 competition.

The coach from Portugal stated that his team needed to show greater aggressiveness in the opponent’s area.

“We have to be more aggressive and confident to try to create problems for the opposing team’s defense,” said Valente.

“Our players must not hesitate to try to score goals and create dangerous situations in the opponent’s defense,” he said.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam