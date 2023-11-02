loading…

There are 2 countries listed as UN observer members. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – UN Observer State (United Nations) is a status given to international organizations, entities or non-member countries, so that they can participate in the duties of the UN General Assembly.

According to the United Nation website, Observer status is only based on practice, and there are no provisions regarding this in the UN Charter.

This practice began in 1946, when the Secretary General accepted the appointment of the Swiss Government as a Permanent Observer to the UN.

Observers were then proposed by certain countries which later became UN Members, including Austria, Finland, Italy and Japan. Switzerland became a UN Member on 10 September 2002.

In carrying out its role, the UN Observer Council is given special privileges stipulated in the 1986 Conference agreement between countries and international organizations.

Even though currently most of the UN Observers have become members, there are still two countries that remain observers even though they have had that status for decades.

2 Countries that are UN Observer Members

1. Vatican



Foto: Headout

UN Observer Status has been given to the Vatican since 1964. Until finally the region was granted Permanent Observer State status on July 1 2004.

In this case, the Vatican obtains all membership rights, except for voting rights, submitting proposed resolutions without co-sponsors, and nominating candidates.

Before becoming an Observer, the Vatican had never shown interest in joining the UN as a member because membership was considered not in line with the teachings they adhered to.

However, after being officially registered as an Observer, the Vatican began to participate in UN humanitarian activities and in the promotion of peace as a form of diplomatic respect.

2. Palestine



Photo: Sindonews illustration