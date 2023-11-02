Suara.com – The Indonesian national team is considered to have advantages that make them worthy of being considered the best ASEAN team at the moment, at least according to the Japanese national team legend, Keisuke Honda.

With his long experience in the Cambodian national team, Honda has sufficient knowledge to provide insight into the strength of football in the Southeast Asian region.

However, Honda did not mention Vietnam in his comments, but he did highlight Indonesia’s important role in the region.

The former AC Milan player gave high praise to the Indonesian national team ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup Group D preliminary round early next year.

Media from Vietnam, Dan Tri, published Keisuke Honda’s review of the competition in Group D of the 2023 Asian Cup involving Iraq, Japan, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Cambodian National Team Manager, Keisuke Honda when leading his team to face the Philippines in the first matchday of Group A of the 2022 AFF Cup, Tuesday (20/12/2022). (Facebook: )

Keisuke Honda considers Indonesia to be the strongest team in ASEAN because it has two things, namely a complete squad and complementary quality players. He hopes to see the match between Japan and Indonesia.

“The Indonesian national team is a very dangerous team in Southeast Asia. In terms of quality, they have a complete line-up,” said Keisuke Honda to Dan Tri.

“Indonesia is also the most perfect team in the Southeast Asia region and it is very interesting to discuss the match against Japan in the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup,” said the former CSKA Moscow star.

Keisuke Honda, as a senior level coach, is already familiar with the Indonesian National Team because he previously faced the Garuda Squad twice while coaching Cambodia. In those two meetings, his team lost on both occasions.

The first meeting occurred in the 2020 AFF Cup Group B match, where Cambodia lost 2-4 to Indonesia.

Meanwhile, the second meeting took place in Group A of the 2022 AFF Cup, where even though the team coached by Honda was more competitive, they still lost 1-2 to Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

