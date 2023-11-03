Right now everyone has Internet at home, on their cell phone and even on their smart vacuum cleaner, but how many users are really in control of their connection? If you don’t know how to find out, you will learn thanks to configuration via 192.168.1.1.

For this it is essential to be able access the routerthe device that everyone has at home and that they install as soon as you sign up for the Internet.

There are many models, features and prices when choosing one, although in the end almost everyone settles for the device provided by their operator. Of course, it is advisable to make some modifications to its configuration.

Access to the router is carried out through its IP address, which is always usually 192.168.1.1 o 192.168.0.1. You can enter from any browser, be it Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari or one of your own choice.

Next, we are going to show you, in simple words, many of the options that you will have at your disposal by entering the router.

What is 192.168.1.1 and everything you can do

What is 192.168.1.1

The router is the device that is responsible for connecting your home network to the Internet. To do this, assign an IP address to each device that connects to it, such as your computer, your mobile phone or your console.

The IP address is a number that identifies each device on the network and allows them to communicate with each other.

It should be noted that the IP of your router is the first one assigned and is usually 192.168.1.1. This is the local IP, which is only used within your home network.

There is also an external IP, which is the one assigned to you by your internet provider and the one you use to access other websites.

If you want to configure your router, you can do so by accessing its management interface from a web browser. To do this, you just have to write 192.168.1.1 in the address bar and enter with your username and password.

From there, you can change your network settings, such as your WiFi name and password, security, bandwidth sharing, or port forwarding.

How to enter 192.168.1.1

There is a manual way to enter the router we have at home regardless of the brand. We are going to do it through the browser, using your input IP address, since it is usually the same in most devices of this type on the market.

To connect to the Internet and connect all devices (PC, smartphones, consoles, tablets, etc.), the router assigns a local IP address to each device, which begins with 192.168. Normally, he keeps the first one himself (192.168.1.1 o 192.168.0.1).

Sometimes it may happen that they work with addresses such as 192.168.1.104 or 192.168.1.102, but it is by no means the most common.

The way to enter the router is very simple:

We only have to enter the browser that you normally use, any one will do. In the field where we normally write the name of the website we want to visit, we put 192.168.1.1 o 192.168.0.1. You may be prompted for a username and password. By default, many routers have standard credentials.

How to locate the router password

Logically, you cannot access the router’s settings by chance. You need a name username and password.

This information usually appears in the manual that comes with your router. If you can’t find it, try the classic ones:

Username: admin or 1234 Password: admin or 1234

If they don’t work, you can call your operator and ask for the passwords. Another option is that, if you search on the Internet by entering something like claves del router XXXX, where XXXX is the brand and model of your router, you will find them right away. Keep in mind that these are the factory keys, they will only work if no one has changed them.

Using default keys is very dangerous because anyone can find them, as we have seen. So the first thing we are going to do is change them. But in principle, there are ways to recover the password if you have forgotten it.

How to change the router password

Access the router through the address 192.168.1.1 and enter the username and password that you have obtained through the methods just explained.

You will enter the router configuration menu. Each brand has its own menu and even calls the same things by different names, so here we are going to give a generic explanation of the steps to follow. If you want a complete explanation, go to the router manual or the user forums of the operator or brand of router you use.

Regardless of the appearance, absolutely all interfaces have several elements in common. As they say, “seen one, seen all.” Also, remember that all the configurations we make for the 2.4 GHz network will have to be done with the 5 GHz network.

Almost all router menus usually include tabs to access quick, basic and advanced settings, as well as Administration.

To change your router password, go to Administration of 192.168.1.1 or similar, and look for an option called Access Settings or User Manager. You will see it because the current username appears, and some boxes to enter the old password and choose a new one. Normally, you cannot change the username, only the password. Once you have entered the new password, make sure you click the button OK, Apply or Submit, depending on your case. Don’t forget to write down the new password so you don’t lose it, since without it you won’t be able to log in to the router again.

Change the name and password of your WiFi network

One of the most common uses of access to router settings, is the possibility of changing the name of the WiFi network and its password.

Most routers come with a default WiFi network, the name and password of which are shown on a sticker on the device or in the manual.

These default keys are easy to know. Any neighbor can hack your default WiFi and use it for free without paying, stealing your bandwidth. Furthermore, if they commit a crime they will be associated with your WiFi network.

That is why it is important to change the name and password of the WiFi network that comes by default on your router. To do this, do the following:

Access the router as you have already learned with 192.168.1.1. Go to the menu Red (Network). Now look for something like SSID Settings. At that moment you will see a place that says Nombre SSID (SSID Name) which is what your network is called right now. You can change it to the name you want without forgetting to click OK, Accept or Send, it depends on what it says. To change the password you must go to WiFi network security. You will distinguish it because it is where it says the type of authentication you have (WPA/WPA2-PSK) and then a series of points, which are nothing other than the hidden password. You must have the password it comes with change for the one you wantas simple as deleting and adding the new one, and then confirming it.

The consequence of this is that you will have to change the settings of all your devices (PC, smartphones, consoles) that use WiFi, so that they recognize the new data.

But you will only have to do it once and the extra security you get is worth the effort.

Choose your WiFi channel

You should choose the channel based on the number of devices you have in each one, since if you have one that is very saturated, but the other is almost empty, it is best to use the one that is least used. Especially if you have dual band, since this adjustment must be made in both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz.

The way is simple:

Go to the router with 192.168.1.1. Come inside Red (Network). In the basic configuration and where it says Canal (Channel) Choose the one that best suits you. Next, confirm everything new that you have changed by clicking.

You can protect your connection from intruders by setting up MAC filtering.

Normally, it is done in the following way:

Access the router. Then you must go to the area Securityalthough in some router it is in Wireless, and there you will see MAC Filters, place where you should click. Now click Enabled, now on the right side of the screen. At that time you can add MAC addresses that you know of other users and decide if you give them permission to enter or if it is the opposite.

Activate parental controls

This is an option that not all routers haveso if yours doesn’t have it, it’s not because it’s broken, it’s just not a valid option.

Thanks to this parental control, you can make the boy or girl only connect to the hours you want and the days you mark, and some even allow you to configure a filter so that certain addresses cannot enter.

Normally, this option is found in the Security very close to the MAC filtering option.

Update the router firmware via 192.168.1.1

Many routers update automatically, but others require you to update via the IP address 192.168.1.1. It is important to update the router’s firmware because it usually plugs security holes, and you may even get extra speed.

In the Settingaccede a Administration or similar and look for the option to update the firmware.

Download the new one and install it. Follow the instructions and only do it if you are sure you are doing it right.

If not, do not continue, as you could damage the router. During the process make sure that the power supply is not disconnected.

Open and close router ports

Another of the basic actions that are carried out most when you enter the router configuration through 192.168.1.1is the opening or closing of ports.

For security, it is advisable to have the ports (communication channels that enter and remove data from our device to the Internet) closed. But some programs, especially games, require certain ports to be open. If the router does not do it by default through DHCP, NAT or similar, you can do it manually.

Access the Advanced configuration of the router and look for the NAT section or the way to enter your router may be by Application and then Port Activator. Whatever the way to enter, once you are in said menu you can indicate the IP adress of the device you are going to map (normally the PC), define the port type you want to open (TCP, UDP, or both), and the port number.

As you can see, enter the router via 192.168.1.1 It is a simple operation that will increase the security of the router and the WiFi network you are using.

It is worth spending a few minutes to configure it, thanks to the number of options we have at our disposal.