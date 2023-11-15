Enjoying endless white sand beaches and turquoise Caribbean waters on a paradise island is a dream for most, but only two lucky people will also be paid up to 180,000 euros a year to live there.

A home services agency for luxury mansions and villas has launched an eye-catching job offer to take care of a billionaire’s mansion on a private island in the British Virgin Islands.

It’s not a vacation, it’s a job. Fairfax & Kensington is one of the most exclusive home services agencies in the world and counts millionaires from all over the world among its clients. The agency is responsible for hiring and managing service personnel, butlers, maintenance personnel and drivers for use in the mansions of its exclusive clients.

The latest job offer from the agency has surprised by a publication on the company’s Instagram profile, which draws attention because, due to its production, it seems more like a report promoting tourism on the island than a job offer.

High-skilled employment. After closing our mouths and with the impressive white sand beaches still in our minds, we go to the agency’s website to verify that it is really a real job offer and that, in addition, it requires high qualifications for the position and a lot of experience. “We are seeking a domestic couple with experience servicing luxury and managing high net worth individuals’ investment properties to embark on an exciting career opportunity on a newly acquired private island.”

The job is actually not for one person, but for a couple who is responsible for leading and managing the service staff in the care of a luxury property located on a private island in the British Virgin Islands. Your responsibility will be to deal with people of different nationalities and languages ​​and have everything ready for when the owners decide to spend a few days on their private island.

Candidates must demonstrate previous experience in managing this type of enclaves in the Caribbean and be able to work in a remote and self-sustaining environment in which the only communications and supplies arrive by sea.

Part-time influencer. In addition to the tasks of stewardship and maintenance of the island’s properties, the candidate couple must act as influencers, actively promoting the island as a “barefoot luxury” destination and must share their experience on the paradisiacal island on social networks. .

As additional requirements, the candidate couple must support both the organization and the promotion of the different private events that will take place on the island with high-net-worth visitors.

183,000 euros per year and without additional expenses. The salary offered for the position is 160,000 pounds sterling which, in exchange, is around 183,000 euros per year for the couple. A salary that earns even more interest if you take into account that lodging and living expenses are included.

We must not forget that this is a private island, so the “usual” leisure options are limited and, therefore, expenses are reduced. In exchange, a whole range of sports options, diving or other activities exclusive to this corner of the planet are opened.

Imagen | Pexels (Asad Photo Maldives)