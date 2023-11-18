They smoke more, feel a greater sense of loneliness and are more uninhibited: sexting is normal for them. It is the portrait of the 18-year-old children of parents under 40, which emerges from the analysis of the data collected by the Fondazione Foresta Onlus of Padua through a questionnaire distributed to 4,383 students between 18 and 20 years old (1,781 males and 2,592 females, average age 18, 4 years), attending high schools in the Padua and Lecce areas, within the project ‘Permanent andrological prevention in schools’.

Fondazione Foresta – explains a note – placed a specific focus on the 528 young people who declared they had ‘young’ parents (under 40 at the time of the survey, therefore with a conception age of around 20, equal to 27.8% of the sample) or ‘old’ parents (over 60, those who had children around the age of 40, equal to 14.1% of the sample). Going into detail of the numbers that emerge from the research – conducted by Carlo Foresta, former professor of Endocrinology at the University of Padua and president of the Foresta Onlus Foundation – children’s attitudes change significantly based on the family context, generally considered more permissive among parents -friends and more severe among the older parents of the previous generation, even if the age of the children and therefore the social and historical context are the same.

Parent-friends smoke more (19.6% versus 6.3%) and consequently their children (39.7% versus 33.2%), with an average of more than 7 cigarettes per day; among children there is a greater perception of loneliness (15.5% declare that they “always” feel alone, compared to 7.2%), probably also due to the fact that young parents are more often already divorced when the children are 18 years old (29% versus 14%); they also start drinking alcohol earlier (average age 14.9 years compared to 15.4). As regards the sphere of sexuality, the children of young parents were more often diagnosed with sexually transmitted diseases (4.6% versus 1.8%), a symptom of a freer, but also less safe sexuality; they use the morning-after pill more (13.9% versus 9.6%), and practice sexting compulsively (44.8% versus 31.4%).

“According to the data we have collected – comments Foresta – the model of the ‘parent-friend’ who listens to the same music and dresses like the child is being called into question. The ‘elderly’ parent, who we can define as ‘educational’, would have an impact on positive sense in unregulated behaviors such as drinking, smoking and living one’s sexuality promiscuously. Children often imitate their parents’ behavior and the fact of being their ‘friend’, even before being a father or mother, does not help them to feel less anguished and alone. These are facts that represent, perhaps better than a thousand words, a trend that our society is experiencing. Our role will be to try to understand and above all discover how to help families.”

Foresta Foundation – continues the note – also boasts the project ‘Prevention of sexuality and fertility in schools’, promoted in collaboration with the Province of Padua and the Provincial School Office, an initiative which for 20 years has represented a privileged observatory for monitoring the change in lifestyles and risk factors of the reproductive and sexual system of young males. For 5 years the project has also been aimed at young girls. The new questionnaires will be released in the next few days. This year the meetings will take place in assembly form, bringing together the schools in macro events that will involve multiple institutes. The first meeting is scheduled for November 16th at Musme (Museum of the history of medicine in Padua) and involves 4 institutes. From January, once a month, there will be meetings with at least 500 students in Piove di Sacco, Cittadella, Camposampiero, Este, Montagnana, Abano Terme and at the institutes in the Brusegana district of Padua. There will also be information meetings, questionnaires and free first level screening for the boys in the Foresta Foundation and interviews for the girls.

“For 15 years – the Foundation points out – we have been speaking to thousands of students to compare changes in the behavior and lifestyle of young people. Already in 2018 we had identified a very important moment of youth discomfort, which emerges from certain behaviors such as school dropout, social isolation, addiction to cyber sex, eating disorders”. Luigi Alessandro Bisato, provincial education councilor, declares: “The data from the Foresta Foundation survey remind us how vital the role of schools is in prevention. We must have no hesitations in educating young people, but with the strength of data and examples : initiatives like these help provide students with the tools necessary to make informed and responsible decisions for their future. The ‘Prevention of sexuality and fertility in schools’ project is a step forward in this direction. As a Province, we will always be committed to provide support and resources for our students to face life’s challenges.”