Here’s a complete summary of November’s Nintendo Indie World with the 18 games that have been announced for Switch. There is everything!

Nintendo’s indies event scheduled for November has concluded, and has left behind a string of announcements among which there are several games that we have been waiting for for a long time. If you are looking for the more complete summary of the Nintendo Indie World of November 2023you have come to the perfect place: here are the 18 new Nintendo Switch games that have been announced at the event. And you can’t miss them!

Why variety is served, as always happens when we talk about independent games. The eShop will receive a battery of games starting today, in December and throughout 2024, with some of them also having a physical release. Do you want to see them all? Well, keep reading.

All Switch games announced at Nintendo Indie World – November 2023 Summary

Next, let’s see all the Switch games that have been announced at Nintendo Indie World in November 2023. A review of the 18 titles in which you will find several temporary exclusives, 5 games that you can play now through the eShop and some other surprises that will surely make you happy. Check out!

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Shantae’s original adventure continues in this action-packed platformer. Combine the half-genie’s pigtail attacks and magical dances, unraveling a story with multiple chapters and mazes. She enjoys six animal transformations, challenging bosses, and a multiplayer mode for up to four players. It also includes an innovative mechanic that alternates between foreground and background to advance and explore.

Core Keeper

Explore a vast cavern filled with enigmatic creatures, hidden treasures, and valuable resources in this mining adventure game. Collaborate with up to seven friends in online cooperative mode to discover the secrets of a forgotten world. You’ll have the freedom to choose your path, whether collecting resources, tending crops and building bases or diving into the action, upgrading skills, facing ancient bosses and exploring changing environments.

On Your Tail

Release date – 2024.

Play Diana, a bold young detective in the charming town of Borgo Marina. She immerses you in endless mysteries under the idyllic appearance of the town. She investigates the streets and shops for clues and collects letters to reveal the identity of the mysterious masked character. Beyond solving mysteries, she relaxes on the beach, spends time with friends, plays on the arcade, and enjoys fishing. This narrative life simulation game will arrive as a temporary exclusive for consoles on Nintendo Switch.

Howl – Available now

Release date – Now available

In a fantasy world plagued by the Howl, a nefarious plague, only a deaf prophetess can find the cure. This turn-based strategy game challenges you to use weapons and cunning to overcome challenging combat. You must anticipate enemy movements and plan strategies using the environment to your advantage. By defeating monsters, you will obtain resources to improve your skills and discover secret paths on the world map. Are you interested? You can try its demo now in the eShop.

The Star Named EOS

Release date – Spring 2024

Immerse yourself in a hand-drawn panoramic world in this narrative adventure. It reflects on the art of photography and the capture of ephemeral moments in the skin of Dei, a young photographer seeking to discover the truth about her mother, collecting objects full of memories. This first-person puzzle and adventure game promises an emotional and thoughtful experience.

Backpack Hero – Ya disponible

Release date – Now available

This Roguelike-style game challenges you to organize your inventory strategically. Explore ancient dungeons, battle enemies in turn-based duels, and meet a colorful cast of characters. Choose from five unique heroes, each with special abilities, and use the loot to upgrade your town, Haversack Hill. A game that combines adventure, strategy and community building.

Blade Chimera

Release date – Spring 2024

Set in a futuristic dystopian Osaka, protect the city from demonic attack with the Lumina Sword, a demonic weapon capable of manipulating time and restoring structures. Explore and battle in an exciting pixelated 2D action environment. Find out if you can master the powers of this unique sword in this game that will be temporarily available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

A Highland Song

Release date – December 5, 2023

Guide Moira through the Scottish highlands in this narrative platformer. Face rhythmic challenges to the sound of Scottish music, discover shortcuts and surprises as you fight against adverse weather to reach the sea and be surprised by a story that will depend on your choices. A game that combines action, music and an immersive narrative.

Moonstone Island

Release date – Spring 2024

In this life simulation game, explore over 100 procedurally generated celestial islands and become a renowned alchemist. He engages in card battles to collect over 60 spirits, grow your farm, brew potions, and forge relationships with the locals. An adventure that combines exploration, combat and community management in this title temporarily exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

Death Trick: Double Blind – Ya disponible

Release date – 2024

This detective visual novel takes place in a circus, where a conjurer mysteriously disappears. She investigates with an illusionist and an amnesiac detective, each with her own perspective and clues. She examines evidence, interacts with unique characters and solves the mystery. You can try it now with the free demo available in the eShop.

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition

Release date – December 7, 2023 (digital) / 2024 (physical)

Explore a solar system trapped in a time loop in this open-world adventure. Visit changing planets, decipher alien texts and solve the mystery of the universe. It includes the Echoes of the Eye expansion and will also have a physical version that will go on sale in 2024.

Planet of Lana

Release date – Spring 2024

Embark on a cinematic sci-fi adventure that spans hundreds of years and galaxies. This puzzle and adventure game tells an immersive and visually impressive story, promising to be an unforgettable experience for players. Explore unknown worlds and solve challenging puzzles in this intergalactic odyssey.

Enjoy the Diner – Ya disponible

Release date – Now available

Immerse yourself in a mysterious narrative-adventure game with point-and-click elements. Face intriguing puzzles in the Moon Palace while enjoying an unforgettable dinner in this title now available in the eShop.

Heavenly Bodies

Release date – February 2024

Defy gravity in this physics-based puzzle game set on a 1970s space station. Complete seemingly simple tasks in a weightless environment, where every move is a challenge. A game that mixes frustration and fascination in equal parts, ideal for those looking for a mental and physical challenge.

The Gecko Gods

Release date – Spring 2024

A relaxing puzzle and platform game starring a little gecko. Explore mysterious islands and temples, solve clever puzzles and save your friends in a world full of secrets and wonders. This game combines adventure, exploration, and puzzles into a charming and peaceful experience.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist – Ya disponible

Release date – Now available

Live the life of an artist in the charming town of Phénix. He creates and sells your works of art, interacts with the colorful inhabitants and discovers the stories hidden in every corner. This artistic adventure game invites you to explore your creativity and leave your mark on the world.

Urban Myth Dissolution Center

Release date – 2024

Immerse yourself in a captivating mystery game where you investigate curses, haunted houses and urban legends. With an intriguing story and absorbing gameplay, this game takes you to explore the darkest and most mysterious corners of the city. Discover the truth behind urban myths in this exciting adventure.

Braid: Anniversary Edition

The remastered version of the acclaimed puzzle platformer, now with improved graphics and new developer commentary. Immerse yourself in a world where time is manipulable and each level is a unique puzzle. A modern classic that returns with an enhanced visual and narrative experience.