Israel’s ambition to destroy Hamas is only an illusion. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A total of 18 former French ambassadors (ambassadors) called for a political solution to the war in Gaza. They also rejected Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas and called it an “illusion”.

In an opinion piece published in Le Monde on Saturday, 18 former ambassadors said Israel had embarked on a “brutal but futile and increasingly contested strategy of total war” in Gaza.

“‘Eradicate Hamas’ is more a slogan than a realistic goal,” they wrote.

“In 2006, Israel had declared its desire to ‘eradicate Hezbollah,’ and the results were already known. Such a strategy is just an illusion. Hamas, which has been the target of five deadly military campaigns, is sure to be reborn. The army will not be able to defeat a movement supported by the majority of the Palestinian population, in Gaza as well as in the West Bank, in the face of the disqualification of the Palestinian Authority.”

What solutions did the 18 former ambassadors offer? The former diplomats said a two-state solution was still worth trying even though it was “increasingly difficult to build” due to the annexation of wider areas of Jerusalem and increasing settlements in the occupied West Bank.

They also said everything must be done to extend the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to achieve a lasting truce.

