17 days trapped in the tunnel, 41 Indian workers were rescued. Photo/ABC.net

SILKYARA – Rescuers India managed to get 41 workers trapped for 17 days in the collapsed Himalayan road tunnel safely. The rescue effort was successful after carrying out a marathon engineering operation lasting 17 days.

“I am truly relieved and happy that the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel were rescued,” said India’s Road Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, in a statement.

“This is a well-coordinated effort by various agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years,” he added as quoted by Channel News Asia, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Photos released by the Indian government showed the rescued workers being given celebratory orange marigold bouquets as they were greeted by state officials, with a line of ambulances waiting to take them.

Crowds cheered as emergency vehicles with flashing lights prepared to leave the tunnel entrance, where workers have been trapped since part of a tunnel under construction in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand collapsed on November 12.

“Preliminary health checks of all workers are being carried out at a temporary medical camp set up in the tunnel,” said Uttarakhand state Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Dhami praised the prayers of tens of millions of Indian citizens and the tireless work of all the rescue teams involved in the rescue operation.

“The health of the workers is fine, but the medical team at the field hospital was ready on site as soon as they were taken out, he added.

AFP journalists spoke to family members waiting at the scene and confirmed that the exhausted workers had been freed, pulled out via a 57m-long steel pipe on stretchers equipped with special wheels.