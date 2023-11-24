loading…

About 1,600 Israeli soldiers are physically disabled and thousands more suffer from PTSD as a result of the war against Hamas that began on October 7. Photo/Anadolu

TEL AVIV – About 1,600 troops Israel suffered physical disabilities and thousands of others suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the war against Hamas which began last October 7.

This data was revealed by the Disabled Army Veterans Organization to Army Radio, media associated with the Israeli military.

“Around 1,600 soldiers have suffered physical disabilities since October 7,” said the organization’s head, Idan Kleiman.

He said at least 400 soldiers were still hospitalized.

“Thousands more people will come to us because they suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder,” added Kleiman, as reported by Anadolu, Friday (24/11/2023).

The Israel-Hamas war broke out in Gaza, Palestine, after Hamas launched a major attack on the southern region of the Jewish state—named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. This attack killed around 1,200 people and hundreds of others were taken hostage.

The Israeli military then bombarded Gaza almost non-stop and launched a land war. According to health authorities in Gaza, more than 14,532 Palestinians, including more than 6,000 children and 4,000 women, died as a result of the brutal Israeli military attacks.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, were also damaged or destroyed by Israeli air and ground attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Since launching the land war, 69 Israeli soldiers have died. That brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed since October 7 to 391.

