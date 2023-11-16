Take advantage of this Amazon offer and get the MSI Katana 15 B12VFK-095XES at a knockdown price.

The MSI Katana 15 B12VFK-095XES has a 12th generation Intel processor

We could say that MSI is a benchmark in terms of gaming laptops, not only for having some of the most powerful ones, but also for the quality-price ratio. Well, this time we have to talk about the MSI Katana 15 B12VFK-095XES. This laptop is on sale for a limited time and has a 35% discount. This means that it can now be yours for less than 1,000 euros.

The MSI Katana 15 B12VFK-095XES usually has a recommended price of 1,499 euros, but now you can get it for 969 euros on Amazon. Therefore, you save 539 euros. As you can see, it is a total bargain that can sell out at any time. Rarely has it been so cheap. In addition, it is very well rated, it has 4.5 stars out of 5.

Buy the MSI Katana 15 B12VFK-095XES at the best price on Amazon

This laptop can move any game in 1080p. For example, you can enjoy Alan Wake II, Forza Motorsport and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, among others, with high graphics. But this laptop It is not only useful for playing, but also for working. Being quite powerful, you can use it for video editing and other demanding tasks.

The MSI Katana 15 B12VFK-095XES has a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, x3 USB, x1 USB Type C, x1 HDMI, x1 Ethernet, x1 headphone jack, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. With these technical specifications Needless to say, it offers exceptional performance..

We come to the operating system part. Unlike other devices, this one does not come pre-installed. So, if you finally buy this laptop you will have to install Windows 11 on your own. We remind you that you can download the ISO image from the Microsoft website. What’s more, you can use it without activating it, but with some limitations. Regarding the latter, the best thing to do is buy an OEM license, they are not expensive. Another option would be to install a GNU/Linux distro.

If you are looking for a gaming laptop that is powerful and costs less than 1,000 euros, here is one that will not disappoint you. It is a safe bet in the short, medium and long term. In conclusion, it is an irresistible offer that you cannot miss. Few laptops offer so much for so little. Take advantage of!

