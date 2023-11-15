There are no half measures with Adam Sandler: you either love him or you hate him. The actor has shown the many facets of him in Hollywood, although he has always been pigeonholed in the comedy arc.

Known for his absurd humor films for decades, Adam Sandler began to be noticed in the nineties, although his first works date back to the late eighties.

Naturally, a prolific career like his makes Adam Sandler a perfect target for our compilation of curiosities about some of the most popular stars of film and television.

Today, at HobbyCine, we review 15 curiosities about Adam Sandler and an additional one that is completely crazy.

Pointing out ways since childhood

Adam Sandler en los Spirit Awards 2020

If you are able to imagine Adam Sandler as the class clown, you wouldn’t be too wrong. Her pranks were famous since kindergarten.

Adam Sandler’s tendency towards humor in his youth was innate, but that did not mean it marked his future destiny. actor.

In fact, Adam Sandler did not consider being a comedian in any way while he spent his high school years sharing his humor in class.

It was a suggestion from his brother that opened the door that would eventually lead to a prolific career that, well, continues today,

A compelling reason to dedicate yourself to comedy

Adam Sandler himself shared at the time that, perhaps, One of the reasons that fostered his taste for comedy was his father..

As the actor remembered at the time, his father was quite temperamental and tended to get angry, which made him develop his sense of humor to calm him down.

A very special roommate

One of the most common anecdotes in Hollywood is that of stars who have been classmates at university or who have shared a flat. Adam Sandler is no exception.

In the late eighties, he and Judd Apatow (The Bubble) were dedicated to monologues and shared an apartment in Los Angeles.

From university to work

Adam Sandler graduated from New York University in 1988. Usually, finding a job is a matter of time, which sometimes takes too long.

But the actor of films like Click o A cool dad It didn’t take long to find an opportunity in The Bill Cosby Hour.

A tradition of comedy actors

It’s almost a cliché that many of the great comedy actors of the cine and television have a common credit: Saturday Night Live.

Adam Sandler is also part of this clique. Between 1990 and 1995, the actor was part of the cast of the legendary program.

His work on Saturday Night Live earned him four of his five Academy Award nominations. premios Primetime Emmy.

The fifth was for Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh, where he was already flying alone, but he would not take the award home either.

Adam the music lover

If the only thing that comes to mind when you think of Adam Sandler is his acting career, you may not tend to listen to comedy music albums.

The actor has a very developed musical side that, in fact, received a Grammy nomination on their first album, They’re All Gonna Laugh at You!. Both that and her second musical work, What the Hell Happened to Me?, earned her the double platinum record

Happy Madison

Like so many Hollywood stars, Adam Sandler decided to found his own production company in 1999: Happy Madison Productions.

Films like A Bunny on Campus, Claw or Little Nicky bear the seal of the actor’s production company, practically all of them comedies.

Sharing your wealth

Adam Sandler wouldn’t be who he is without the childhood he had. Part of it was at the Boys & Girls Club in the city of his youth, Manchester (New Hampshire).

The youth sports institution received a million-dollar donation from Sandler in 2007.

Movie friends

Adam Sandler’s films have many elements in common, including the actors who appear in many of them.

stars like Allen Covert, Peter Dante, Jonathan Loughran, Rob Schneider y Kevin James They usually appear in his films because he wants to have his character friends nearby.

It has also produced some of the films from several of them through Happy Madison.

The names of their characters

This is more in the realm of theories than tangible facts, but it is a very bizarre curiosity.

Adam Sandler tends to name his characters with names that end in “y” or, at least, a similar sound.

Billy, Happy, Robbie, Sonny, Nicky, Davey o Whitey These are just a few names that the actor has assumed on the big screen.

Additionally, the female characters who will be romantic interests for Sandler’s role usually begin with the letter “V”: Veronica Vaughn, Virginia Venit, Vicki Vallencourt, Valerie, Veran…

Back to school, without losing humor

We have already seen that Adam Sandler’s childhood was defining for his career and that he has paid it forward, in many ways, to the city where he grew up.

In 2010, he gave the graduation speech at Manchester Central High School, where there was no shortage of jokes. Old customs must not be lost.

touching the stars

Although Adam Sandler’s films do not know the middle ground, as we highlighted at the beginning of this report, the actor has his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Concretely, It was in 2011 when star 2,431 was placed, which bears his nameon Hollywood Boulevard, directly across from the W Hollywood hotel.

An Adam Sandler with cheese

In Big Kids 2, Adam Sandler included a replica of his favorite childhood restaurant, the Red Arrow Dinner from Manchester.

As gratitude, the royal restaurant included a hamburger named after the actor on the menu. If something in life takes you to this town, you can eat an Adam Sandler.

Associated with Netflix

Since 2014, Adam Sandler has had an agreement with Netflix to produce films for the streaming platform.

Films such as Claw, Criminals at Sea and its sequel or Hubie’s Halloween have come out of this association.

The curse of quality

You may wonder why Adam Sandler prefers to make comedies that are generally bad in the eyes of critics and some of the public.

Ironically, his best works, those that are praised by the specialized press, such as Drunk with Love, by Paul Thomas Andersontend to have worse reception in economic terms and from the general public.

The best paid

Although Adam Sandler’s career is like Guadiana in terms of success, the actor has become the highest-paid star in Hollywood for two consecutive years.

Celebrities like Johnny Depp took a back seat with the sum that Adam Sandler pocketed in those years.

You may like it or you may hate it and you can’t even see it in a movie, but its success is unappealable.

Adam Sandler is an actor who enjoys doing what he does and has built an immense and versatile career thanks to comedy. But he takes a look at movies like Diamonds in the Rough and thinks again about whether or not he is a good actor.