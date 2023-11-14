loading…

14DAYPILOT is present at the Dubai International Airshow and AFM Summit 2023. Photo/Dok.14DAYPILOT

JAKARTA – 2023 will be a proud year for the 14DAYPILOT FLIGHT ACADEMY pilot school. Capt. Dr. Gema Goeyardi, ATP as founder and CEO of 14DAYPILOT FLIGHT ACADEMY was invited to be one of the speakers at the AFM Global Pilot Training Organization Leadership Summit 2023 on 15-16 November 2023.

It is a meeting place for world-class international pilots. This special opportunity is one of a series of events at the Dubai Airshow 2023 which will be held 13 – 17 November 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

AFM, which is the leading platform for pilot training, is once again hosting the “AFM Global Pilot Training Organization Leadership Summit”. An event featuring more than 50 owners/CEOs of selected aviation organizations will attend this event.

Several series of events from the AFM summit such as talk shows, tours, networking, case studies about the world of aviation and aviation to gala dinners with invitees attending from various countries.

On this occasion, Capt. Gema, as one of the representatives of the world of aviation in Indonesia, also participated in its contribution to the world of aviation. These include the dynamics and development of flight school operations such as program schedules, equipment used by 14DAYPILOT, and preparations and improvements carried out by 14DAYPILOT FLIGHT ACADEMY.

“We are also proud to be present at this special opportunity, where 14DAYPILOT FLIGHT ACADEMY as one of the leaders in the accelerated flight training industry in the United States can be present to provide several programs such as Private Pilot in 14 days, Instrument Rating in 10 days, Accelerated Conversion Program from “ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization) to FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Conversion, to the Airline Pilot Academy,” explained Capt Gema in a written statement to the media, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Through this opportunity, of course we can prepare students from 0 to becoming Commercial Pilots in just 110 days, or less than 4 months.

Through the many programs that 14DAYPILOT FLIGHT ACADEMY has, of course the problems faced are also varied, but Capt. Gema and the 14DAYPILOT team always try to accommodate and accommodate students as best as possible.

“Currently, with the improving economy and aviation industry, it is certainly the right time to become a pilot. With high demand after Covid-19, the world of aviation business will certainly become bigger and the demand for the profession of pilot with an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) license is of course 14DAYPILOT can make this profession easier,” explained Capt Gema.