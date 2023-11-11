In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The mobile gaming revolution has arrived with the ZTE Nubia Z50: extreme performance and unbeatable price. Take advantage of the 11/11 discounts and take the gaming experience to another level.

In a world where speed and performance are crucial, having a high-quality gaming mobile can make all the difference in the palm of your hand. And in this context, an offer appears that seems to break the mold, just in time for the 11th of the 11th.

When we talk about technological jewels, the ZTE Nubia Z50 It is emerging as an unavoidable candidate: 375 euros less 50 euros with the coupon AEES50 of 11.11, so it remains at 325 euros, all for a device equipped with the most recent innovations in mobile technology.

ZTE Nubia Z50

A titan at your fingertips

The 6.67-inch screen with AMOLED technology and one 144Hz refresh rate promises a visually immersive experience. Whether for graphically demanding games or enjoying multimedia content, the image quality is exceptional.

Furthermore, the power comes from the hand of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processorhe Octa-core de Qualcomm which guarantees a user experience without lags or interruptions.

The experience is completed with the dual camera, which offers a 64 megapixel primary sensor and a sensor 50 megapixel ultra wide angle, capable of capturing images with commendable clarity and richness of detail. Selfies? The 16 megapixel front camera She is more than prepared so that you always turn out well.

As if that were not enough, this mobile has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, meaning you won’t have to wait hours to get back into the game. Furthermore, with a latest generation cooling systemyour Z50 will always remain at the optimal temperature, even during the most intense use sessions.

Offers from the 11th of the 11th and how to get the most out of them

Now, let’s talk about what interests you most: the offers and how to take advantage of the coupons in this 11 out of 11 on AliExpress. If the offer price of the ZTE Nubia Z50 is already tempting, imagine adding an additional discount.

Depending on your budget, you can apply different codes to lower the cost even further. These are the Aliexpress 11.11 coupons:

AEES15: 15 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 100 euros. AEES30: 30 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 200 euros. AEES50: 50 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 300 euros. AEES100: 100 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 500 euros. D11ES08: 8 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 50 euros. D11ES40: 40 euros discount on a minimum purchase of 250 euros.

Do you join the technological leap?

The Nubia Z50 is not only a smartphone. It is a portal to new experiences, a companion for your digital adventures and a tool that elevates your daily life. In a time where the line between virtual reality and everyday life is increasingly blurring, a device like this is not a luxury, but a necessity.

In short, the ZTE Nubia Z50 seems to be one of those rare opportunities that fate puts in our path: a device with high-end specifications at a mid-range price. Could this be the perfect time to upgrade your phone? With 11/11 just around the corner and AliExpress coupons at your disposal, it seems so.

