The Redmi Smart Band 2 is a sports bracelet that comes to the market to compete in the segment of affordable sports devices by offering those basic monitoring functions that you need in your day to day life, but dispensing with the rest of the functions that, in all probability, you are not going to use. to ever use.

The result? A good, pretty, comfortable and very cheap bracelet: it now costs only 24.99 euros.

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 is not the most sophisticated bracelet on the market, but it doesn’t need it either. It has a 1.47″ TFT screen, monitors more than 30 activities and records sleep, SP02, etc.

The screen takes center stage in a rectangular capsule with rounded corners that is embedded in the silicone strap TPU anti-allergenic that holds it. The armored glass on the front has a 2.5D curvature that softens the edges of the bracelet, making use more pleasant, and it has an anti-fingerprint coating to keep a screen clean that you will have to touch no matter what.

The Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band 2 allows you to monitor up to 30 activities different among which we find team sports, outdoor sports, athletics modalities, indoor activities, gym machines and training.

The negative part is that the bracelet It does not have integrated GPS, but it uses the smartphone to position itself, and it does not have an automatic activity recognition system, so you will have to activate the activity log manually before starting your workouts and carry your phone with you. From the Mi Fitness app, you can personalize the bracelet and check your activity data.

Its autonomy is fantastic, since the bracelet holds without charging 14 daysif you use it normally, and up to a week if you “get really into it”, with all the monitoring functions active all the time and with the on-screen notifications selected.

It has fantastic additions for users who are not obsessed with their activity and checking their mobile all day, such as a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to measure your heart rate 24 hours a day and send you an alert if it is detected. some dangerous parameter.

In short, this bracelet is great if what you want is to have a basic knowledge of your physical activity, because, let’s be honest, not all of us need a 1,000 euro Garmin watch to remind us that we have 10 kg extra and that today we have only taken 1,000 steps, and almost all of them from the chair to the bathroom or from the chair to the kitchen.

For only 24.99 euros, and including an additional green strap as a gift, this bracelet is the ideal purchase for all those who do not want a watch with a thousand functions or as a Christmas gift for friends and family as a modest detail.

