Christmas lights already adorn the main avenues of Spanish cities in the same way that Christmas romantic comedies are beginning to saturate streaming platforms. But it’s not all romances between gallants and ladies under the mistletoe and with snowy landscapes in the background: November has much more to offer us and these are some of the proposed improvements that the platforms make for us this month.

The murderer

Michael Fassbender and David Fincher join forces in a new millimeter thriller from the director of ‘Mindhunter’ that adapts a comic by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. We will meet a murderer who faces his bosses in an international chase. The result is a good avalanche of pure violence, demented psychology and infuriatingly perfect staging for one of the last big Netflix releases this year.

November 10 on Netflix

Scott Pilgrim from El Salto

Scott Pilgrim’s long-awaited animated series finally arrives on Netflix: Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of the original comics – on which Edgar Wright’s extraordinary film was also based – has acted as showrunner and screenwriter of a series that reformulates the original story. The entire cast of the film reprises their roles, which gives added value to a production that seems to retain all the dynamism and vitality of the original printed version.

November 17 on Netflix

Batman – The Animated Series

After a small misstep that made Netflix announce this series for October, being withdrawn from its plans shortly after, it seems that this time we will have at our disposal this animated wonder by Bruce Timm, perhaps the best audiovisual incarnation of the Dark Knight . With his repertoire of villains that continues to make people talk (Harley Quinn was born here, and Mark Hamill’s Joker is perhaps the most influential of recent decades) and his absolutely fascinating dark aesthetic, this is the definitive Batman. Now you can see why.

November 22 on Netflix

Brawn GP: An impossible team

This four-episode documentary series is presented and produced by none other than Keanu Reeves, and tells the story of the Brawn GP team, which ran and succeeded on a budget of just £1. In 2009, Ross Brawn competed in the most expensive and technologically advanced motorsport championship in the world, with an independent team, without funding or staff. The documentary has statements from the protagonists and represents a different approach to one of the most exclusive sports in the world.

November 15 on Disney+

Doctor Who

The 60th anniversary of Doctor Who is being celebrated in a big way, and although for now we have to see how the collaboration agreement between BBC and Disney will impact in the medium term, which will lead to the production of a few spin-offs outside the mother series. At the moment we do have excellent news. The three specials that mark the return of Russell T. Davies, David Tennant and Catherine Tate to the series can be seen on the platform as well as on the BBC. Allons-y!

November 25 on Disney+

For all humanity, T4

This alternative story about a space race very different from what it really was has already reached its fourth season, reaching the year 2003. The space program has specialized in the extraction of asteroids rich in minerals that could change the future, both of the Earth and from Mars. One of the most deservedly prestigious productions on Apple TV+, and one that demonstrates all its visual strength as a producer.

November 10 on Apple TV+

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters

One of the most anticipated series of the month comes on one of the most minority platforms, but it is worth stopping by to see this new installment of Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse, among other things because of a very attractive cast that includes Kurt Russell. It takes place after the colossal battle that closed ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ and follow in the footsteps of two brothers to discover what secrets the clandestine Monarch society holds, in a story that spans three generations.

November 17 on Apple TV+

Backlash

The transition from virtual abuse to aggression in the real world is more direct and simpler than we think, and that is what this thriller-style documentary analyzes that examines the wave of misogyny that floods our screens with harassment, defamation, sextortion, sex pornography. revenge or threats of rape and death. The vortex of hate towards women on the internet follows four women on two continents, becoming victims of threats.

November 24 at Filmin

The other side

A unique series by Berto Romero, which distances itself (only partially) from its more humorous side to propose a series of paranormal intrigue that is already awakening enormous expectations. In it, Nacho Nieto, a journalist specialized in the paranormal, goes through his worst moment. After a failed suicide attempt, he is accompanied by the ghost of his mentor, who died more than twenty years ago. It will then be when he comes across an extraordinary case of poltergeists in Barcelona, ​​which will confront him with his own past.

November 23 on Movistar Plus+

‘Fargo’ T5

The unique comedy and crime series based on real cases returns and this time takes us to Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. Juno Temple and Jon Hamm play a housewife who has left behind a life shrouded in mystery, now a sheriff with radically traditional values, who pursues her tirelessly in the company of his son. The key to catching her lies in a mysterious wanderer.

November 29 on Movistar Plus+

El culto ‘Love Has Won’





A docuseries about a cult that was labeled a cult, and above all, about its charismatic leader Amy Carlson. Directed by Hannah Olson, responsible for another impressive HBO production, Baby God. The Love Has Won movement took elements of New Age spirituality, conspiracy theories and elements of Abrahamic religions, to proclaim that Carlson was a 19 billion year old divine being who had given birth to all creation. She claimed that she had been reincarnated 534 times (including Jesus, Joan of Arc, Marilyn Monroe and Cleopatra), and that she would guide 144,000 people to a mystical 5th dimension.

November 14 on HBO Max

Romance

Belén Cuesta and Alba Flores star in a unique Spanish proposal that mixes magical realism and Spanish folklore at the hands of the screenwriter of ‘Verónica’. With only six half-hour episodes, it presents us with a pair of young people of very unique nature who flee from an angry mob that wants to lynch them. In an endless night they will come across other groups of people, also separated from society, although not always for the same reasons.

November 3 on Prime Video

Invincible T2

One of the best superhero productions in recent years, thanks to the also visceral and extremely violent ‘The Boys’, is this animated series based on the magnificent comic by Robert Kirkman. In a highly anticipated second season (the pandemic has delayed its premiere for more than a year) that promises to match the levels of viscerality of its first year, we will see how Mark struggles to rebuild his life while facing new threats and facing his greatest fear. , becoming his father without realizing it.

November 3 on Prime Video

