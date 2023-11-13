The last ten years of Naughty Dog have focused on two sagas: Uncharted and The Last of Us. That is not negative, mind you, since they have always been outstanding games. What’s more, Uncharted The Lost Legacy was born as an expansion and ended up being a complete game. But between remasters, remakes and director’s cut in the end we find that PS5 players deserve a big surprise. And at PlayStation Studios they have their own great franchises to be able to give them.

Not all the sagas that forged PlayStation are owned by Sony, but there are many that, in addition to not appearing for too long, have been asking for a well-deserved return or comprehensive update like the one given to Shadow of The Colossus or the first Ratchet & Clank on PS4. Games that continue to be an added value for DualSense players.





On PS4 there were also many HD revisions and remasters. Lots. But the distribution regarding the new features was appreciated and the jump in quality was much more noticeable. And they didn’t have to be big bombs to generate true joy among the nostalgic: little by little we saw the rebirth of PSOne’s Medievil or Shadow of the Beast itself. Even Gravity Rush received its own remaster on PS4.

Does that distort the original games? Usually not. Many of these classic titles from previous systems can be enjoyed through the PS Plus subscription as they came to us, but it is clear that the backbreak effect hits the PlayStation catalog very hard. Very hard. And, getting into the point, every day that passes without being able to play Bloodborne more fluidly is a day that PlayStation is losing money.

At VidaExtra we have brought you together more than a dozen PlayStation sagas that they deserve to return one way or another. Either through new deliveries or remastered and updated for PS5. The common denominator of all of them is that we have spent more than seven years (more or less the duration of a generation of PlayStation consoles) without having any news regarding them. The reasons, as you will see, justify themselves.

Ape Scape

Last game: PlayStation Move Ape Escape on PS3 (2010)

He sold us the two sticks of the first DualShock. It covered the motion control of PlayStation Move and even sneaked into the Eye Toy. And yet, we’re still waiting for Sony to invite us to catch coins using the DualSense. The new person in charge of showing what can be achieved with PlayStation technology is Astro Bot, and we even had to leave him out in PlayStation VR2.

Bloodborne





Last game: Bloodborne (2015)

What has to happen for Sony to announce a new Bloodborne? First of all, and with Armored Core 6 already released, we know that FromSoftware only has the next Elden Ring content on its hands. A Demon’s Souls remake will be more than welcome. A sequel that consolidates it as a saga, even more. Even a PC version will make Sony easy money. As long as it arrives in condition, of course.

inFAMOUS





Sucker Punch Productions is dedicated to expanding the Ghost of Tsushima saga, and that has meant that two of its most beloved sagas have been waiting on the bench for almost a decade. The six million copies sold of Infamous Second Son ensured an expansion that could be played independently (Infamous First Light) And there it stayed. At least, until now.

Jak & Daxter





Last game: Jak & Daxter: The Lost Frontier (2009)

At Naughty Dog they assure that they have not forgotten Jak & Daxter, but the truth is that the only thing we have on the horizon are the plans to take this crazy duo to the movies. The original creators of Crash Bandicoot They were able to go beyond their formula, betting more on adventure and action than on jumps, and we even saw a Daxter spin-off for laptops. The closest thing to a novelty was the re-release of PS2 games.

Killzone





PS5 has very powerful first-person shooters that take superb advantage of the DualSense, but it is time for Sony to resume its own saga and show what can be done with its technology: Killzone opted for online play on PS2 and its stable multiplayer. marvel at the new direction of the company. Even if they do a reboot. Does it stick? At Guerrilla Games the total priority is the franchise Horizon.

The Legend of Dragoon





Last game: The Legend of Dragoon (1999)

There was a time when Sony released its own JRPGs for its systems and left us all amazed: the saga Arc the Lad, Dark Cloud, Legend of Legaia, White Knight Chronicles… Sticking with just one is extremely complicated, but there is one that lends itself to a total update: The Legend of Dragoon. You give it a treatment similar to that of Super Mario RPG and you have an instant success.

Resistance





Last game: Resistance: Burning Skies (2012)

Insomniac is, perhaps, the in-house studio that is focusing the most on PS5 and PC, releasing at least one new game every year while creating its own Marvel universe with Wolverine. We owe them Spyro the Dragon, which is serious, but there is its own saga that was born on PS3 and deserves to be revisited: Resistance.

We know that Insomniac approached Sony about making one more installment in 2014 and it was rejected because there were already too many games set in a post-apocalypse. The time has come to give that idea a twist.

Sly Cooper





Last game: Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (2013)

Infiltration and platforming under the Sucker Punch Productions label. After a more than fun trilogy launched on PS2 (and re-released in HD for the next PlayStation console) the adventures of Sly Cooper They disappeared overnight. What’s more, their games are not even available to purchase on PS4 and PS5. His last great blow, Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (2013) came to PS3 and Vita and since then this raccoon has been missing.

Siphon Philter





Last game: Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (2007)

Bend Studio has been quiet for a long time, but we know it has something on its plate: from Days Gone has dedicated itself to shaping a new franchise that will take us to an open world. And, for that matter, they have updated their logo. But there was a time when his name was associated with one of the star PlayStation sagas: Siphon Philter. No less than seven games between 1999 and 2007! When is the eighth?

Tokyo Jungle





Last game: Tokyo Jungle Mobile (2013)

Japan Studio was always PlayStation’s ace in the hole: the same thing surprised with Parappa the Rapper o LocoRoco that he pulled out of his hat the two deliveries of Alundra or the wonderful games of Fumito Ueda through Team Ico. And between one thing and another, pleasant surprises like Tokyo Jungle.

Developed together with Crispy’s!, Tokyo Jungle proposed a survival experience through the adventures of animals that explore and try to survive in a desert city of Tokyo free of human beings. The story remained in the portable version, but those ideas lend themselves to a revisit with that visual push that the original game requested.

Twisted Metal





Last game: Twisted Metal (2012)

Of all the sagas that you will see on our list, Twisted Metal is the one that has the most potential to return. The reason: it was the third adaptation created directly by PlayStation Production after Uncharted and The Last of Us and just a little before Gran Turismo.

It’s hard to think that Sony has launched a series for television without there being a video game on consoles. At least, in this case, the driving and barbarism classics are available to buy digitally on PS4 and PS5.

Wild Arms





Last game: Wild Arms XF (2007)

If Sony ever tries to return its JRPG sagas, there is one that stands out above all the others: Wild Arms. A Western with five installments and two spin-offs in which the best of the golden age of Made in Japan role-playing always converge, exquisite art, unforgettable characters and songs that you will hardly be able to get out of your head.

She was Extra: WipeOut





Last game: Wipeout Merge (2021)

No good listing on VidaExtra is left without an Extra Ball: WipeOut was the hardware ambassador of the first PlayStation with mind-blowing futuristic racing. Right now, what we have is a compilation of improved content for PS4 (which came to PS VR) and a mobile game that, honestly, will destroy the milestones of that Sony and Psygnosis saga that left us speechless. Perhaps it has not been forgotten like the previous cases, but for all intents and purposes WipeOut deserves to return.

