PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium receives 13 new games today: from the premiere of Teardown to Dead Island or Dragon’s Dogma, this is everything new in the PS Plus catalog on PS5 and PS4 in November 2023.

A new batch of games is available from today Wednesday, November 21 in the PlayStation Plus catalog, for PS Plus Extra or Premium subscribers on PS5 and PS4.

In total, they add up 8 games to the catalog of PS Plus Extra y Premiumy 5 games classics only to the catalog of PS Plus Premium.

PS Plus Essential subscribers do not have access to this catalog, only to the monthly PS Plus games, which in November included Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite.

PS Plus games in November 2023:

Extra y Premium:

Teardown for PS5 Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for PS4 Maxi Boost ON for PS4 Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition for PS4 Superliminal for PS4/PS5 Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising for PS4/PS5 Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi for PS4 Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz for PS4

Solo Premium:

Grandia para PS1 Jet Moto para PS1 Up para PS Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series para PS4 / PS5 PaRappa the Rapper 2 para PS4

You can enter your PS5 or PS4 right now and download these games (only Teardown, which is launching today, is exclusive to PS5). You can also claim them from the PS Plus page.

How much does PS Plus Extra or Premium cost?

PlayStation Plus raised the price of all its subscriptions last summer with annual, 12-month plans. PS Plus Essential now costs you 71.99 euros per year, and gives you access to three free games per month, online multiplayer and other offers.

PS Plus Extra cuesta 125,99 € (previously €99.99) and includes a catalog of modern games, which includes some first party games from Sony (but not releases) and many indie or games from a few years ago.

PS Plus Premium cuesta 151,99 € (previously €119.99) and adds a catalog of PS1, PS2, PS3 (streaming) and PSP games, along with other benefits, among which we highlight free trials (you have a 2-hour free trial of Baldur’s Gate 3) and PlayStation Cloud Streaming.

