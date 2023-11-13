Israel-Hamas war, the first hostages delivered

Started there release of Hamas hostages: 12 Thais and 13 Israelis were released, 12 of whom are from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Meanwhile, the ceasefire was triggered between Israel and Hamas in Gaza precisely to allow the exchange with Palestinian detainees. After the official start of the truce, however, the Iron Dome intercepted a rocket fired from the Strip and the Israeli army killed two Palestinians (and wounded 13 others) who were trying to go north of the Strip. Crosetto, visiting Israel: “The Unifil mission didn’t work, the rules of engagement must be changedthe current ones do not give security to the contingent”. The first trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing: over the course of the entire day, around 200 vehicles loaded with food, medicines, water and fuel will arrive in the Strip (including 120 thousand and 150 thousand litres.) Right in Rafah, hundreds of people are pushing to cross the border in both directions.

War, first prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel completed

The first was completed a few minutes ago exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel which, it is intended, will be repeated at least for the next three days until the release of 50 Israeli hostages. While the truce seems to be holding both in the Gaza Strip and in the north of the Jewish state, along the Blue Line with Lebanon, the 39 Palestinians foreseen by the agreement – 24 women and 15 minors – have been released from the prisons of Ofer, Damon and Megiddo and arrived at the Beitunia checkpoint in the West Bank.

Previously, 13 Israelis kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 had been taken over by the Red Cross in Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, taken to the Rafah crossing, on the border with Egypt, and there taken over by the Israeli authorities (IDF and Shin Bet) who brought them back to the Jewish State through the Kerem Shalom crossing. Together with the Israelis, as confirmed by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, 11 other hostages were released, 10 of whom were Thai and one of Philippine nationality.

The Red Cross in Israel: “The hostages are fine”

The hostages released today by Hamas “are fine”. The Red Cross made this known to Magen David Adom, its Israeli equivalent. Magen David Adom director Ely Bin told Israeli television that in total the Red Cross received 24 hostages: 13 of Israeli citizenship and 11 others with different citizenships.

Qatar: 39 Palestinian prisoners released

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari announces that 39 Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel have been released in line with ceasefire commitments. He reports it to Jazeera.

Middle East, Egypt: 12 Thai and 13 Israeli hostages free

Egypt’s mediation efforts led to the release of 12 Thai hostages as well as 13 Israeli hostages in the hands of Hamas. This was reported by the Egyptian public TV Al-Qahera, quoting the head of Cairo’s intelligence. Previously Egypt had announced that Rafah, on the border with the Gaza Strip, is preparing to welcome the first hostages who will then be handed over to Israel.

Crosetto: Unifil didn’t work, change the hiring rules

The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Lebanon “is a concern that I have had from the beginning in this conflict, the place to talk about however is not Israel, on Monday I will be at the United Nations for a multi-lateral mission. The United Nations needs to decide: either that mission (Unifil, ed.) makes sense and serves to implement the decision on the Blue Line or we need to ask ourselves if it still makes sense to maintain it. To operate and make the decision clear, perhaps we need to change the rules of engagement, the current ones do not give security to the contingent”. Thus Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, today visiting Israel, in a press point from Tel Aviv following the meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Yaov Gallant.

Israel hostages will be taken to Hatzerim base in the south

The hostages, once they leave the Rafah crossing, will be handed over to Israel “near the border”, and then they will be transferred to Israel to the Hatzerim military base, in the south of the country. The transshipment – according to what has been learned from an official source and reported by the media – will probably take place with military helicopters. There will be a medical team on board each aircraft to assist the hostages. The TVs showed special headphones that will be given to the little ones to muffle the noise.

From Gaza, “15 Palestinians injured in the passage from the south to the north of the Strip”

From Gaza they report that 15 Palestinians were injured by the Israeli army while trying to cross from the south to the north of the Strip. Haaretz reports it, adding that they were taken to hospital in Deir al-Ballah, in the south. Since reaching the agreement on the truce, the army has reiterated that it does not allow the return of displaced Palestinians from the south to the north of the Strip and has launched leaflets in Arabic on the Palestinian enclave to confirm this.

