Nintendo Switch has an incredible catalog of video games that span all genres. From those that are more indie in nature, to others that have been considered among the best in the history of the console. Going through genres as varied as, for example, the MMO. This type of game usually has its greatest exponent on platforms such as PC, however Nintendo has not been left behind in this regard at all. That is why in this article we will tell you 13 best Nintendo Switch games MMO genre that you cannot miss.

Skyforge, a classic that falls within the best Nintendo Switch games of the MMO genre

Skyforge is an MMO and RPG title that transports us to a world of adventure, fantasy and lots of action online. One of the MMO titles available in the eShop and for free that will make us immerse ourselves in a fantasy universe with thousands of players who are looking to forge their own path in this science fiction story unique to Switch.

Dauntless

Dauntless is a free online monster hunting title that “burst” the MMO market a few years ago, and over time It has been maintaining an acceptable player base. Although it is not at the level of games like Monster Hunter, we are facing one of the most interesting MMO games to try on Nintendo Switch.

Warframe one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the MMO genre

Warframe is probably the star MMO title not only on Nintendo Switch, but on all platforms. It’s free and brings us plenty of content to immerse ourselves in a unique space epic that combines science fiction elements with third-person action and extremely versatile combat among the dozens of classes and character types that we can choose from. A title that has made history and continues to forge a path of success.

World of Tanks: Blitz

Ideal for fans of modern war games who want to immerse themselves in an entire conflict against thousands of players. An MMO of war and real-time battles which has conquered steel-hearted fans and lovers of this genre and style of games. World of Tanks is an essential title if you want to get into the customization of your own tank and combat vehicle. Ready to give your all on the battlefield?

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is a unique game in its style that has managed to create a very extensive and loyal community behind it.. Despite having direct competitors such as Pokémon GO or Scarlet and Purple, Unite has managed to stand out in another field above the others. It can be considered an MMO since it is based on competition and the balance of sharing the game world with thousands of trainers around the world. It also combines elements of strategy.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

Team up with the most fearless warriors in this dark fantasy world and take on countless lost and threats that will leave you wanting to give the best of yourself. Do you feel strong enough to prove your worth?

DC Universe Online

Your character, your universe, your adventure. One that will also be forged by joining thousands of players in a world set in DC franchises. Get ready to embark on a unique context, create your own hero or antihero and immerse yourself in a unique DC experience on Nintendo Switch.

TemTem

An MMO adventure that will encourage you to capture as many creatures from its world as possible. A incredible experience that all lovers of massively multiplayer online games You have to prove yes or yes. Although its price is somewhat high in the eShop, we encourage you to see a couple of images and the promotional video of the game. It might fit what you’re looking for.

Torchlight III

Novastraia faces a new invasion and you will be an indispensable part of this conflict. The Ember Empire is in decline and about to lose. Will you be able to change destiny and the balance, or will you join the chaos? In this incredible MMO for Nintendo Switch you will immerse yourself in another fantasy world where your actions will have repercussions. Choose between 4 different classes of heroes, with their corresponding advanced subclasses. A true MMO that will leave you with moments of fun everywhere.

Elemental Knights R

Create your own characters, immerse yourself fully in an incredible and unique story in the fantasy MMO genre of Nintendo Switch. Choose your skills and jump onto the battlefield with your best outfit. In this game that has a unique artistic style, you can live more than a thousand adventures in the company of other players anywhere else in the world.

F-Zero 99

99 drivers, one race to win. That is the premise of F-Zero 99. Although we can classify it primarily as an online racing degree, with so many players in a single environment it could be considered almost like an MMO. Since these games do not necessarily have to be fantasy games, they can also host other styles, such as racing and online sports. The non-stop action of the legendary NES title awaits you.

Minecraft

Probably the most famous and played game of all time and one of the best Nintendo Switch games. Minecraft is so broad that it falls into many different genres, but without a doubt its ability to offer huge worlds and events helps it a lot to be labeled as an MMO many times. The strong point of this game lies in the exploration and construction of the world. Additionally, this experience can be shared on special servers with dozens of other players at the same time.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Dinosaurs, technology, a hostile world and as many options for survival as death. That is ARK, one of the most special survival MMO titles that we can currently find on Nintendo Switch, and the ideal ending to close this article of the best Nintendo Switch games of the MMO genre. If you are looking for a daring gaming experience, with risks and challenges and with the possibility of allying or facing entire communities of players, this is your title.