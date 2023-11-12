Suara.com – General Chairperson of the NasDem Party DPP Surya Paloh reminded the importance of the value of justice for the Indonesian nation at the Nasdem Party’s 12th anniversary at Nasdem Tower, Jakarta, Saturday (11/11/2023).

According to him, justice is a value that always guides people to live in accordance with the teachings of goodness.

“We cannot remain silent when there are authorities, powers, who act unfairly, for the sake of certain interests and their groups,” said Surya Paloh, in Jakarta.

According to him, in countries that are prosperous and prosperous, the judiciary continues to exist, because it is not certain that justice has truly been upheld in that country.

He also reminded us not to be opportunists who take advantage of crisis situations to gain personal gain, especially through state judicial institutions.

According to him, opportunistic and selfish traits and those of one’s own group can also be possessed by educated and learned people.

“There are various privileges attached to him, instead of focusing his body and soul for the benefit of the public. “They are instead mortgaging the public benefit for the safety of one’s body and soul,” he said.

However, humans are always given two choices in using their expertise for national life, namely saving society or utilizing expertise for personal gain.

“The first option is a quiet road that is rarely taken as the main option,” he said. (Antara)