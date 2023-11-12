The laptop sector is one of those that has evolved the most in recent years in practically all segments, also in the entry range, especially thanks to the emergence of Asian firms such as Teclast or Chuwi, which with certain limitations have burst the market. sector with its low prices.

The latter, Chuwi, is very present in Spanish stores and we now have the proof of this in two of them: on the one hand Amazon and on the other AliExpress Plaza, with a local warehouse in Spain. There he sells a pretty good laptop that is nevertheless very cheap, the Freebookwhich you can buy for 329 euros on Amazon or for 322 euros at Plaza.

This model has 12GB of RAM, Intel Celeron 5100 as processorbut it also has Windows 11 already pre-installed, something that the main manufacturers in the sector no longer do, but that Chinese brands do maintain practically as a hallmark.

There is only one drawback, although it is common to almost all Chinese laptops, and that is that although it has a QWERTY keyboard, it does not have the Ñ key, since at the end of the day it is still an imported laptop that is sold in Spain but it could have ended up in any other country.

Luckily, the package includes a pack of keyboard stickers, so when you configure Windows in Spanish, which is the first thing you do as soon as you turn it on, you will only have to assign the Ñ sticker to the key on which correspond.

Otherwise, Its specifications are quite good and more than worthy for Windows 11 to work like a shotbut it also weighs relatively little, so as a laptop for students it is perfect if you have to take it and bring it to class.

Screen size: 13.5″ Screen resolution: 2256×1504 Processor: Intel Celeron N5100 Integrated graphics card: Intel UHD RAM: 12GB DDR4X Storage: 512GB SSD M.2 Operating system: Windows 11

The screen is 2K, so for watching series, movies, working or editing video it also gives much more than what you would expect from a computer that barely exceeds 300 euros, a price for which you would normally get at most a normal Chromebook.

Whether you prefer to buy it on Amazon with express shipping from Spain for Prime accounts or opt for AliExpress in its Plaza mode is up to you. In this second case it takes about 3-5 days for shipping, national and with a guarantee in Spain.

