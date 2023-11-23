In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Discover the HONOR Pad X9, a revolutionary tablet with a 120 Hz screen and an unbeatable price this Black Friday on Amazon: 179.90 euros. Ideal for gaming and multimedia, its combination of performance and design offers an exceptional user experience.

For lovers of video games and digital entertainment, having a tablet that combines performance, image quality and autonomy is essential. This is where the HONOR Pad X9especially now that it is available at an incredible price on Amazon’s Black Friday of only 179.90 euros.

This tablet not only offers high-level technical specifications, but also promises an exceptional user experience, both for gaming and multimedia consumption. Therefore, it is a perfect tablet for playing games, but also a great tablet for watching movies and series.

An affordable 11.5-inch tablet with 128 GB of storage, perfect for entertainment.

Performance and power for an unparalleled gaming experience

The HONOR Pad X9 is equipped with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient performance for gaming and multitasking. With 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storagethis tablet handles the most demanding applications and games with ease.

The Multi-window function is particularly impressive, allowing a screen to display up to four applications simultaneouslywhich improves productivity and efficiency when switching between tasks.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

A screen that captures every detail and surround sound for complete immersion

The 11.5-inch 2K Fullview display with a 120Hz refresh rate This is what really sets the HONOR Pad X9 apart. This combination delivers incredibly smooth graphics and exceptional clarity, providing an immersive visual experience ideal for gaming and content viewing.

On the other hand, the innovative design of six speakers The HONOR Pad X9 redefines the tablet listening experience. The inclusion of a slight unit of subwoofer It adds depth to the sound field, which is especially noticeable when playing games or watching movies.

With an all-metal body that weighs only 499 grams and has a 6.9 mm thick, the HONOR Pad X9 is as stylish as it is practical. Besides, his 7,250 mAh battery offers approximately 13 hours of video playback with a full charge, providing exceptional autonomy for all types of use.

The HONOR Pad X9 is a tablet that offers a winning combination of performance, visual quality and sound, all within an elegant design and at a surprisingly low price, thanks to the Black Friday deals on Amazon. Whether playing games, watching movies, reading or browsing the web, this tablet is an excellent choice for those looking for a versatile and powerful device.

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.