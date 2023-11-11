The 11th of the 11th has already begun in AliExpress and other stores, mostly Asian, although it is increasingly a popular date in Spain as a preliminary phase to Black Friday, which is already around the corner. It is a day of frenetic racing to get bargains of all kinds, especially because in certain stores the sales are associated with limited-use discount codes.

This is what happens on AliExpress, without a doubt, where you can find very top offers. For example, if you want a powerful mobile phone and whose price has plummeted, there is the POCO F5 Pro, which has suddenly dropped to around 400 euros in this store, and also in the version with 12GB of RAM.

It is a very ambitious reduction in exchange for a mobile that we have been able to test and that performs like few others thanks to its processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1which is also accompanied by a series of features that make it more than outstanding.

For example, you have AMOLED screen at 120 Hzwhich is really noticeable at first, but especially when playing or watching videos it is a great qualitative leap, which once you get used to it you will not be able to give up.

Not only that but it also boasts brutally fast charging at 67W and an attractive design, similar to that of gaming devices, and those who want a mobile phone powerful enough to play games on Android should know that this is a safe choice.

Its main problem, like that of other phones that come with the Xiaomi software seal, is MIUI, the Android version of this brand. It is too slow, heavy and loaded with manufacturer applications, and that always hinders the possibilities of your mobile phones.

Fortunately, it seems that Xiaomi is already in the process of discarding MIUI as the default version of Android on its phones, undoubtedly good news for all its users in the medium term.

These are the most important offers of the 11th of the 11th of AliExpress

AliExpress’s 11th of 11th has many offers. We clarify which are the most outstanding of all.

See top offers

Free shipping by Plaza, all advantages

This offer on the POCO F5 Pro is from AliExpress, but from Plaza, the version of the store that only sells products that are already in Spain, and that has several obvious advantages, such as fast shipping. It takes only 3-5 days until your order arrives.

Not only that but, since it has been sold in Spain, you have the three-year warranty that the law requires for technological devices sold in our country.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here