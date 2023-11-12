loading…

The process of freeing hostages held by Hamas begins. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 12 of its citizens detained by Israel were released by Hamas.

“The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed by the Royal Thai Embassy, ​​Tel Aviv, that the 12 Thai nationals held hostage have been released, and have entered Israel via the Rafah Border Crossing. They are being transported to a processing point at Hatzerim Air Force Base. “Currently, the gender and name of the Thai person are not yet known,” said a statement from the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported by Al Jazeera.

“The 12 Thai citizens will be taken to Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), where they will be met by Embassy officials. They are required to be under medical supervision for 48 hours, with no access to outsiders.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand conveys its sincere congratulations to these 12 Thai nationals and their families, and will make every effort to speed up their return to Thailand.

The Royal Thai Government would like to thank all parties who requested assistance in ensuring the release of this first hostage, namely the Governments of Qatar, Israel, Egypt, Iran, Malaysia and the ICRC. “We sincerely hope that all the remaining hostages will be cared for, and will be safely released as soon as possible,” they said.

Meanwhile, the first Israeli female and child hostages to be freed under the war’s first ceasefire agreement with Hamas were freed on Friday.

Israeli media reported that the Israeli hostages had been handed over to the Red Cross and Egyptian security teams. Reuters could not immediately confirm this.

Under the terms of the four-day Israel-Hamas ceasefire, 13 women and children of about 240 hostages captured by Hamas fighters in southern Israel on October 7 are expected to be the first group to be released.

They were due to be released with the help of the Red Cross and Egyptian security teams at 4 pm or nine hours after the start of the ceasefire, and flown home under military escort.