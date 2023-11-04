Is it a work of art or secretly the wanton work of miscreants? Who knows may say. The fact is that the signpost at the Industrieweg/Loonderesweg roundabout in Wierden is full of bicycles. It is up to the municipality to take the bicycles down again.
