Emergency services have been deployed en masse after an incident involving a failed test at the UT in Enschede. Fire brigade, police and ambulance service were notified of the release of dangerous, corrosive substances in a university laboratory. The substance caused irritations in the airways of students and employees of the UT. Four people were taken care of by ambulance personnel and checked for injuries. The building housing the lab will remain closed for the next 24 hours and will be ventilated.