Update 5:10 p.m.: The fire brigade officer reports that a mattress in a room in one of the closed departments had been set on fire. The staff cleared the department by taking the clients to another closed department. The fire was fought by employees and emergency response personnel and is now being extinguished by the fire brigade. The fire brigade is still going to ventilate the building. There is significant damage in the room, but the rest of the department can be put back into use once the smoke has been blown out.