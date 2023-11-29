It could have been a terrible accident, but miraculously it turned out not too bad. A woman was driving on the N340 at the Ommen exit when she left the road, probably due to slippery conditions. Her car slid across the oncoming lane towards an embankment. But it didn’t stop there. And so the car continued to roll down a meter-high embankment and overturned. Badly damaged, the car came to a stop at the bottom of the embankment on the side of a dry ditch. Like a blessing in disguise, on four wheels.