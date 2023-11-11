Sony confirms the 11 games that will no longer be on PS Plus Extra and Premium on December 19, 2023, including Shadow of Mordor, Yakuza 6, Like a Dragon…

The PlayStation Plus catalog has been expanded this week with 13 new games: eight games for PS Plus Extra / Premium, and five classic games only for PS Plus Premium. Games like Teardownavailable “day one” on PS Plus, make up this batch for PS5 and PS4.

But these games usually don’t last forever. And around the same time, Sony has confirmed (no official announcement, but you can see it from the PS Guide database, via BossBigBoss73) the games that will leave the PS Plus catalog on December 19.

Total, 11 PS Plus Extra and Premium games will no longer be available starting December 19. If you are a subscriber, you still have almost a month to play them included in your subscription.

List of games leaving PS Plus on December 19, 2023

Caladrius Blaze Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition El Hijo – A Wild West Tale Foreclosed Friday the 13th Legends of Ethernal Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Middle-Earth: Shadow of War The Escapists 2 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Yakuza: Like a Dragon

The Yakuza saga, which was almost complete last year, is gradually leaving PS Plus. Already last month, games like Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, in addition to Far Cry 4, 5, or indies like Inside and Limbo, were no longer available.

Within a month Yakuza 6 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, that is, Yakuza 7 and the last main installment until Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will no longer be available, along with the two Middle-earth RPGs, the popular The Escapists, and inevitably the Friday the 13th game, which is going to be removed from all stores.

Remember that this game catalog is only available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. PS Plus Extra cuesta 125,99 € (previously €99.99) and includes a catalog of modern games.

PS Plus Premium cuesta 151,99 € (previously €119.99) and adds a catalog of PS1, PS2, PS3 (streaming) and PSP games, along with other benefits, among which we highlight free trials (you have a 2-hour free trial of Baldur’s Gate 3) and PlayStation Cloud Streaming.