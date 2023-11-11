The premiere of Rebel Moon is approaching and director Zack Snyder has shared 11 images of the protagonists of his Netflix film.

It must be recognized that Zack Snyder’s films are visually unsurpassed, which is why the posters we leave you below for Rebel Moon are so brutal.

We can see Sofia Boutella as Kora, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy (voice), Djimon Hounsou as General Titus, Bae Doona as Nemesis, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Staz Nair as Tarak, E. Duffy as Milius, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe and Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble.

What is the movie about?

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making.

The story centers on a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy that is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force. Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes her best hope for survival.

Rebel Moon by Zack Snyder Given the task of finding warriors to join her in confronting Mother World, Kora assembles a small group of fighters: outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and war orphans from different worlds who share a need. common of redemption and revenge.

As the shadow of an entire kingdom falls on the most unlikely of moons, a battle is waged for the fate of a galaxy and, in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

The first part of Rebel Moon will premiere on December 22, 2023 on Netflix. While the second part will arrive on the streaming platform on April 19, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing this great science fiction story? Leave us your comments below.